Half Road Closure Announced for Fountain Tree Drive as Part of Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby announces a half-road closure on Fountain Tree Drive as part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024. The half road closure will take place on Monday, March 17th, 2025 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for approximately 2 weeks.

The scheduled work will cover a total of 71 meters of the roadway and will be executed alternately, with a road width of 2.5 meters being worked on at a time.

To facilitate the paving process, the following traffic adjustments will be implemented:

· Work Schedule: Roadwork will take place during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Traffic Flow: A half-road closure will be in effect during work hours, with parking available along the road where possible.

· Evening Access: From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., the road will be accessible to residents.

· Additional Inconveniences: During and after the concrete pouring phase, some additional restrictions may apply, temporarily limiting access to immediate residences. Emergency access will be facilitated as needed.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and road users as we work towards improving road infrastructure. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution in the work zone and follow all signage and instructions provided.

For further updates, please contact the Ministry of VROMI New Work’s Department at +1 721 542-4292 ext 2388.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Half-Road-Closure-Announced-for-Fountain-Tree-Drive-as-Part-of-Concrete-Hard-Resurfacing-Project-2023-2024.aspx