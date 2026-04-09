HALT and Care & Safety House, two key pieces of Tackling’s youth crime approach | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During her appearance before Parliament’s Justice Committee on Wednesday, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling highlighted two parts of the Ministry’s developing youth strategy that could become important tools in St. Maarten’s response to youth crime and prevention: the HALT pilot program and the planned Care and Safety House.

Both are meant to address a problem Tackling repeatedly stressed during the meeting, that youth crime cannot be tackled by punishment alone. Instead, she argued that St. Maarten needs early intervention, lawful diversion, and stronger coordination between justice, schools, youth services, and social support systems.

The HALT program is being presented as an early intervention tool for young people who commit first-time or minor offenses. Tackling described it as a two-year diversion pilot for first-time and minor juvenile offenders, combining counseling, community service, and behavioral workshops. The idea behind HALT is to respond quickly and proportionately when a young person goes off track, without pushing that child deeper into the formal criminal justice system.

In practical terms, HALT is designed to keep suitable youth cases out of a punitive criminal track while still holding the young person accountable. Tackling told Parliament that the goal is to address misconduct early, encourage responsibility, require the young person to make amends where appropriate, and reduce the risk of repeat behavior. She described diversion as a public safety tool, not a soft option, arguing that it helps prevent escalation and preserves justice system capacity for more serious violent crime.

At the same time, the minister made clear that HALT must be properly grounded in law and procedure. She said St. Maarten already has a legal basis to build on, but still needs clear implementing rules, eligibility criteria, referral procedures, and operational clarity for police, prosecutors, and the Court of Guardianship. In other words, the concept exists, but the system still has to be properly built so it can function consistently and lawfully.

The planned Care and Safety House is broader in scope and aims to improve how the country deals with people, especially young people, whose problems cut across several systems at once. Tackling described it as a multidisciplinary structure that would bring together health care, education, social services, and justice partners to create tailored intervention plans for individuals with complex, overlapping challenges.

That means the Care and Safety House would not be limited to crime alone. Instead, it would be a place or structure through which different agencies can work together around one person or family when issues such as school trouble, mental health needs, social instability, behavioral problems, and justice involvement all overlap. The goal is to stop institutions from working in silos and instead create a coordinated response to people whose cases do not fit neatly into one ministry or department.

Tackling said the Ministry has already welcomed a Rijks trainee from the Ministry of BZK to support the first steps toward establishing such a model in St. Maarten. She described it as part of the integrated approach that has long been called for in reports and inspections dealing with youth justice and prevention.

Taken together, HALT and the Care and Safety House reflect two different but connected goals. HALT is meant to intervene early with young offenders before minor wrongdoing becomes something more serious. The Care and Safety House is meant to bring institutions together around people with deeper and more complicated needs, so the response is not fragmented.

For Tackling, both ideas fit within a wider justice philosophy: prevent where possible, divert where appropriate, enforce where necessary, and make sure aftercare and support are strong enough to prevent young people from falling back into the same cycle.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/halt-and-care-safety-house-two-key-pieces-of-tacklings-youth-crime-approach