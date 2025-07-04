HEALTH: 16 recipients obtain their nursing assistant diploma | FAXINFO

At the origin of the first nursing assistant training course, organized in the territory of Saint-Martin, President Louis Mussington and his elected colleagues, Vice-President Dominique Démocrite Louisy and Territorial Councilor Martine Beldor, were particularly proud to present the State nursing assistant diploma to the 16 recipients who passed the exam, this Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

This training is part of the territorial plan for health and social training in Saint-Martin. It represents a significant step forward for the region.

President Mussington praised the combined efforts of the Community (Directorate of Training, Skills, Employment) and its partners: the State through the Ministry of Overseas Territories, the DGOS, the DEETS, and the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

The President also praised LC Fleming Hospital, Bethany Home EHPAD and private clinics in the area that have recruited newly qualified nursing assistants.

Of the 21 candidates registered, 16 passed, representing a success rate of 76% for the exam, 14 of whom have already found employment. The employment rate is very satisfactory: 87,5%.

A result that demonstrates a real need in our region and a strong political will to prepare competent professionals capable of responding to the challenges of the health and well-being of our fellow citizens.

Congratulations to the 16 recipients who are paving the way for those who in the future will want to train locally as healthcare assistants or any other profession in the health and social care sector.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-16-recipiendaires-obtiennent-leur-diplome-daide-soignant/