HEALTH / National Caregivers Day: let’s take care of those who take care of others | FAXINFO

The Territorial Professional Health Community (CPTS) organized the 1st edition of National Carers' Day at the beginning of the month at the Fantastic Hotel in Concordia.

The conference took place in the presence of around thirty people including representatives of the CGSS, the Solidarity and Families Center of the Community, the Red Cross, CASEDOM, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) and the The Crown association.

Marie-Pierre Bajazet-Jacob also co-hosted the event. A caregiver or family caregiver is a person who regularly provides support in a non-professional capacity to a dependent person in their entourage, to carry out the activities of daily life. There are many individuals who are caregivers without even knowing it, there are currently nearly 11 million caregivers in France. This status is now recognized and confers rights to those concerned: daily allowance for the caregiver, right to respite and tax, training for caregivers in 6 modules offered in Saint-Martin by the La Couronne association and designed by the French Association of Caregivers with the support of the National Solidarity Fund for Autonomy (CNSA) and AG2R La Mondiale. With this in mind, the CPTS national caregivers' day aimed to bring together caregivers and health professionals in order to discuss the daily needs of caregivers, share experiences and present assistance systems. Being a caregiver is a unique relationship with another and is a meaningful experience. This role can, however, impact health (source of stress, fatigue and depression) when the loved one does not have the aid and care required by their condition, leading to isolation due to the fact that the caregiver remains alone with their loved one. facing difficulties and disrupting the initial relationship of parent, child, spouse or friend. 8 out of 10 caregivers admit to having difficulty reconciling this role with their work, and almost half with their family and social life. As a coordinated exercise structure which allows the improvement of local care, the CPTS, represented by the president of Saint Martin Santé Chantale Thibaut and the pharmacist Oliver Haerbele, also wanted to list active home caregivers on the territory in order to find solutions to relieve them. Before ending around a buffet, the morning continued with testimonies from caregivers and interventions from health professionals to highlight these people who help on a daily basis in the shadows. _VX

Info: 06 90 29 43 75 or cptssxm@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-journee-nationale-des-aidants-prenons-soin-de-ceux-qui-prennent-soin-des-autres/