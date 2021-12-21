HEALTH: New rise in Covid-19 cases on Dutch side – Faxinfo

For the third week in a row, the weekly number of Covid-19 contaminations is on the rise in the Dutch part. Last week, 45 new cases were confirmed, up from 34 and 21 in the previous two weeks. Since the beginning of the month, 85 people have tested positive. This brings the number of people infected with the virus since March 4 to 673. However, no deaths have been reported since the end of October. 2020 people have died from covid-75 since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases was 19 on Friday, 48 on Saturday with the confirmation of 52 new cases in one day. 00