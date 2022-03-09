Help make a difference this weekend! | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: SXM DOET 2022 is happening this Friday and Saturday, and it is a great way to give back to your community in a fun and easy way! If you are interested in volunteering, you can see all projects and sign up via www.sxmdoet.com.

Over 90 community projects are scheduled to be completed on March 11 and 12, the 8th edition of SXM DOET, at various locations throughout the Dutch side of the island. Projects include repainting of daycares, renovating playgrounds, executing beach cleanups, building furniture for schools, socializing with elderly, and much, much more. Every year SXM DOET sees volunteers of all ages, all skill levels, residents and tourists, all coming out to help ‘achieve more together’.

“Due to the wide variety of projects, there is a task for everyone. By volunteering for SXM DOET you help strengthen community organizations, and by default your entire community can benefit. In addition you will have a good time, meet new people, learn a new skill, earns extra karma points, and learn more about your island community, “explain the organizers of the event.

The annual event is organized locally by the Be The Change Foundation, in close cooperation with the Oranje Fonds, in the Netherlands. Local editions of the event also take place in the Netherlands and in our sibling islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St. Eustatius and Saba.

While there are many people who volunteer their time on a frequent basis, there are others who also wish to give back, but between professional and family life, cannot often find the time to do so. SXM DOET, being a two-day event, makes it possible for people to schedule in just one or two days to volunteer at a project that suits their preferences.

More information and registration possibilities can be found on www.sxmdoet.com. SXM DOET organizers can be reached for more information via email: info.sxmdoet@gmail.com.

The post Help make a difference this weekend! appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/09/groundbreaking-held-for-village-at-the-border-at-bethlehem-estate/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/09/help-make-a-difference-this-weekend/