“Help Us, Prime Minister”: Residents beg as GEBE Cuts Power to struggling families | The Peoples Tribune

CAY BAY–“We came home to darkness, and we have nowhere else to turn.” This was the desperate cry from residents in Cay Bay, Cole Bay, and other districts who reached out to The People’s Tribune on Thursday evening, begging Prime Minister Luc Mercelina to step in and stop what they describe as a wave of harsh and unforgiving disconnections by GEBE.

According to affected residents, electricity was abruptly cut without clear warning, leaving families, including children and the elderly, in the sweltering heat and pitch dark with no recourse. GEBE has reportedly informed them that unless outstanding balances, some dating as far back as 2022, are paid in full, service will not be restored.

“We are not refusing to pay,” said one resident, “but some of us simply cannot afford thousands of guilders all at once.”

The mounting bills stem largely from the aftermath of the 2022 ransomware attack that crippled GEBE’s billing system. For many, months passed without receiving accurate or any bills at all. Some bills were wrong. Others never came. Now, GEBE demands full payment for amounts accumulated during that period, regardless of the circumstances.

“We’re asking for a payment plan. Let us pay our current bills, and add a reasonable amount monthly toward the old debt. That’s fair. But to demand thousands in one go, it’s impossible We’re not asking to walk away from it. We’re asking for a chance to survive.”

What’s causing added frustration is the lack of public notification. Residents said no general communication was issued about when disconnections would begin, leaving families blindsided. Parents came home to children in the dark. Seniors were left without fans or refrigeration.

For low-income households already stretched thin on minimum wage, the pressure is becoming unbearable.

“GEBE is the number one cause of stress in our homes. Blood pressure is up. People are anxious, depressed, angry. We cannot function under this kind of pressure. These old bills, built on GEBE’s own system failures, should have been written off. Instead, they’re treating us like we’re the problem.”

“Right now, we’re being punished for a mess we didn’t create. And it’s the people, hardworking, honest people, who are paying the price.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/help-us-prime-minister-residents-beg-as-gebe-cuts-power-to-struggling-families