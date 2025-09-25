Heritage Monument Walk – St. Maarten’s Little Explorers Kicks Off with Sister Borgia Elementary School | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The much-anticipated Heritage Monument Walk – St. Maarten’s Little Explorers officially kicked off today with Group 4 students of Sister Borgia Elementary School taking the very first tour. Designed to bring history alive through a hands-on learning experience, the initiative combines fun, education, and cultural pride as children walk the very streets and sites that hold the stories of the island’s heritage.

The inaugural tour was guided by two of St. Maarten’s well-known cultural enthusiasts, Teacher “Rudy” Rudolph Davis and Teacher Learie Hall, who led the students along carefully curated routes. The Sister Borgia Route included stops at the Guavaberry Emporium, Pasanggrahan, St. Joseph School, Catholic Church, St. Rose Arcade (not an official monument but an integral part of Front Street) and the Courthouse. Teachers and parents proudly supported the excursion as chaperones, ensuring the children were safe and fully engaged throughout the journey.

The energy of the day was nothing short of inspiring. Students laughed, explored, and absorbed knowledge with excitement, embodying the project’s core objective of learning while embracing patriotism. They also received a gift bag with their “explorer passport”.

“To see them having fun, while learning and embracing our identity, was the objective of this initiative,” said Project Manager Ms. Jillianne Maria. Her personal motivation stemmed from her own children’s curiosity about local history, coupled with her belief that cultural identity is not emphasized enough within our youths.

This meaningful initiative was made possible with the support from the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied under its Culture and Heritage pillar, alongside contributions from the business community, including Sol, Nagico Insurances, Los Amigos, We Own T’ing, and Purrfeccct Party Props. To ensure safety during the excursion, especially under the day’s heat, the St. Maarten Red Cross was also present.

The tour concluded on a sweet and nostalgic note as students enjoyed traditional guava mini tarts and homemade ice pops—treats Ms. Maria recalls fondly from her own childhood. Closing with heartfelt words and gratitude to everyone that made this initiative a reality, she encouraged others to join in preserving and promoting St. Maarten’s rich heritage:

“It is our obligation to let the next generation know how rich we are in culture. Let’s continue to pass it on.”

