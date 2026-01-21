Heyliger-Marten: 2026 to Be Guided by “Forward by Design” Ministry to host Strategic Economic Stakeholders Workshop | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten said 2026 will be a year defined by “Forward by Design,” a policy direction she described as a deliberate shift away from reacting to circumstances and toward intentionally shaping St. Maarten’s future through smarter planning, stronger execution, and measurable results.

Heyliger-Marten said the approach centers on building stronger systems, using data to guide decision-making, and designing policies and legislation that deliver real results, endure beyond election cycles, and remain grounded in financial realities. She said the goal is progress built with intention, not pressure, reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth, long-term value, and a St. Maarten that is planned, prepared, and positioned for the future.

At the core of the “Forward by Design” direction, the TEATT Minister outlined priorities focused on stronger execution, higher accountability, improved service delivery, a more competitive business climate, new and diversified tourism products, and improved investment readiness.

As part of this strategy, Heyliger-Marten announced a major initiative scheduled for early February: the Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation Workshop, entitled “Addressing St. Maarten’s Cross-Roads; Charting a New Way Forward.” The workshop will take place from February 2 to 6, 2026, at the Belair Community Center, and will be by invitation only.

Heyliger-Marten said the workshop is rooted in what she described as a simple but urgent reality: St. Maarten is at a crossroads. She noted that the country is facing complex, interconnected challenges, including economic resilience, diversification, labor pressures, governance reform, safety, and sustainability. She said these issues cannot be solved in silos, and cannot be addressed behind closed doors, but instead require shared understanding, honest dialogue, and collective responsibility.

She explained that the process is intentionally inclusive and cross-sectoral, bringing together invited participants from the private sector, labor unions, and key government-owned entities such as the Port, Airport, and GEBE. The invitation list also includes independent institutions, including the Social Economic Council (SER), Integrity Chamber, Ombudsman, and the High Councils of State, as well as all ministries.

The five-day workshop will be structured around one major theme per day, beginning with an overview of St. Maarten’s current realities and where the country stands. The remaining days will focus on areas including tourism development, safety and security, the Blue Economy with a specific focus on maritime and yachting, and the Orange Economy as a diversification pathway through areas such as arts, culinary, film, and festivals. Policy challenges and developments will also be addressed.

Heyliger-Marten said the outcomes of the workshop will support the Ministry’s work on a Strategic Economic Development Plan for the years ahead, with concrete next steps. She added that additional consultations will follow where necessary to ensure the plan is realistic, actionable, and supported by those who must help execute it.

She emphasized that presentations will not be an end in themselves, but will serve as a foundation for meaningful policy dialogue, consensus-building, and identifying practical actions that can be implemented.

Stakeholders who believe their expertise aligns with the workshop themes and who wish to contribute were encouraged to reach out to the following officials:

Mr. Miguel de Weever, Secretary General, Ministry of TEATT: miguel.deweever@sintmaartengov.org

Mr. Shervin Frederick, Head of ETT: shervin.frederick@sintmaartengov.org

Heyliger-Marten also urged invited participants to register once they receive their email invitation, noting that an agenda will be circulated the following week to help participants identify the sessions where their expertise is most relevant.

Addressing anticipated skepticism about consultations, Heyliger-Marten said the difference this time is a firm commitment to move from talk to action. She described the workshop as a process focused on real input, real ownership, and shared responsibility for the way forward, adding that achieving different results will require stakeholders to show up, engage fully, and help shape solutions.

“This is what governing Forward by Design looks like,” Heyliger-Marten said, “not reacting to crises, but deliberately planning the future of St. Maarten together.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-2026-to-be-guided-by-forward-by-design-ministry-to-host-strategic-economic-stakeholders-workshop