Heyliger-Marten, Brug present chronological update on Fire and Ambulance Matters | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten provided answers in Parliament today on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina regarding the Fire Department function book, the placement process, and related questions raised by Members of Parliament in the first round of the public meeting. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug also addressed questions and delivered a detailed update on developments with the Ambulance Department, including budget allocations, negotiations, facilities, and insurance coverage.

In response to questions about how committees are established, Heyliger-Marten explained that implementing a new or revised function book is considered a reorganization. She stated that the relevant authority for an offer for a new position is the Governor, and that authorization for the placement process and the handling of objections is mandated to a committee, typically by national decree. She indicated that, in this case, the placement committee is established by national decree.

Budget and financial implications

Addressing questions on whether financial components were included in the 2025 budget amendment, Heyliger-Marten indicated that the financial implications for personnel placement are accounted for under a draft 2026 budget post, identified as 41001-3102. She further noted that calculations were made to estimate the cost if all newly created positions were filled immediately, while also stating it was explained that positions do not have to be filled all at once.

Fire Chief involvement and who worked on the function book

Heyliger-Marten confirmed that the Fire Chief had the opportunity to review the draft function book. She outlined that the initial work was led by an internal expert, together with management of the Fire Department and the Department of Personnel and Organization (P&O). She stated that job functions were drafted, compared with those of other fire departments within the Kingdom, and reviewed and approved through a signed off letter process. She added that section heads from the department’s sections were also involved. She further noted that the ICT function book followed the same process and was included in the same national decree so both could be updated together.

Step-by-step procedure for developing and approving function books

In response to a question requesting a public explanation of the procedure, Heyliger-Marten said the process is set out in a policy document, last revised in 2019, and is based on St. Maarten’s job classification system. She described the process in multiple steps, including: drafting job descriptions with expert support and management input, approval by the department head through a signed off letter, job classification by a committee through P&O, compilation into a function book including classification and salary scales, Council of Ministers approval, advisory input from the Civil Servants Union (CCSU) and review by the Council of Advice, and final ratification and publication. She emphasized that, under Article 112G, CCSU has a right of advice, not a right of consent, regarding the establishment of organizational structures.

Heyliger-Marten stated that multiple institutions are involved throughout the process and that it is not a hasty procedure in which matters are overlooked.

Union and Fire Chief notified, government cites earlier correspondence

Responding to questions from MP Darryl York regarding whether the union and Fire Chief knew of the placement committee, Heyliger-Marten said both were informed before the meeting convened on November 17, and that the national decree was at the Governor for approval, with the Fire Chief copied on the correspondence.

She referenced letters dated October 29, November 5, November 12, 2025, in which the union was informed that the placement process would proceed, that a national decree establishing the placement and objection committees was being drafted, and that the draft national decree was presented to the Governor for approval. She said this demonstrated that the union and Fire Chief were aware of the process and the need for committees to carry out placement and objections procedures.

CCSU advice and mediator selected

Heyliger-Marten addressed a question linked to a May 1, 2023 item, stating that it appeared to refer to a CCSU letter providing positive advice on the Fire and ICT function books. Based on that letter, she said the Prime Minister could conclude that the function books were approved by CCSU.

She also stated that, based on the Prime Minister’s presentation to Parliament, the actions requested by unions were addressed, the placement process was initiated, and a mediator was mutually selected to facilitate further discussions.

Timeline presented to Parliament

Heyliger-Marten outlined a timeline for execution, stating that the national decree was published on November 21, 2025, and that letters were distributed to Fire Department and ICT staff the same day. She said staff had until January 9, 2026 to file claims, placement letters were expected by the end of January 2026, staff would have 30 days to file objections, and that where there are no claims or objections, final placement could be completed by the end of February 2026. She added that the handling of objections would also begin at the end of February 2026, with the duration depending on the number of objections received.

Minister Brug’s update on Ambulance Department matters and VSA follow-up

Budget discussions with Finance and proof of allocations

In response to MP Francisco Lacroes, Brug stated that his Secretary General and Chef de Cabinet have been in discussions with the Cabinet and Ministry of Finance “from day one” to ensure required funds are included in the budget. He said the budget allocation for uniforms for ambulance personnel was added to the draft 2026 budget after discussions with VSA controllers and the Cabinet of the Minister of Finance during the previous year.

Brug noted that although VSA had to cut its proposed draft 2026 budget more than once afterward, the ministry maintained that funds for VSA staff, particularly ambulance-specific items, could not be reduced. He said the funds remain included in the draft 2026 budget.

He further stated that if Parliament requires additional proof of those exchanges, he can share email correspondence between his Chef de Cabinet, the Cabinet of Finance, and the VSA Secretary General dated September 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025. Brug also stressed that regardless of which budget is used to start 2026, any additional funding from external stakeholders and ambulance-specific funds must still be properly recorded on the budget.

Ongoing dialogue with the union and negotiation team

Brug said he continues to remain in constant dialogue with the union and members of the Ambulance Department, and reported that a meeting took place as recently as Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The meeting included union representative Sharon Cangieter and the ambulance workers’ negotiation team.

During that meeting, Brug said the union and negotiation team were informed that communication had been received from the Prime Minister and his Chef de Cabinet indicating that, at this stage, participation by the Prime Minister’s ministry in the negotiation team was not considered necessary. Brug said the matter was discussed at length and was met with disappointment.

He stated that despite that development, there was mutual agreement to pursue open discussions on a way forward, involving representation from the Cabinet of Finance and the Department of Labor, including legal support being engaged by the Cabinet for this matter.

Uniforms budgeted and other operational priorities

Brug told Parliament that the ministry has budgeted Xcg 30,000 for 2026 and 2027 to ensure ambulance personnel receive much-needed uniforms. He also provided an update on the establishment of a medical room at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, stating that the ministry is finalizing the project. He said that once approval is in place, a contractor indicated the work can be completed within approximately one month, and that the intention is to have it finished before the next Carnival season.

Brug also reported that insurance coverage for ambulance personnel remains a priority. He said documents were reviewed and discrepancies were identified, and that the ministry is working to resolve those discrepancies as quickly as possible. He stressed that the ministry does not want ambulance personnel working without proper insurance and coverage.

Brug said the Ministry of VSA remains committed to supporting frontline staff through necessary equipment, facilities, and continued dialogue with the union to resolve longstanding issues.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-brug-present-chronological-update-on-fire-and-ambulance-matters