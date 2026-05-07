Heyliger-Marten: Carnival once again demonstrated its value | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten says Carnival 2026 again demonstrated its value as one of St. Maarten’s most important cultural and tourism products, but stressed that the country must now continue to build on that success.

The Minister said Carnival generated tremendous energy, creativity and economic activity throughout the country, benefiting small businesses, entertainers, vendors, transportation operators, production crews, hospitality workers and many others who depend directly and indirectly on the season.

“I would like to first acknowledge the tremendous energy, creativity and economic activity that this Carnival season brought to our country,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “Carnival remains one of St. Maarten’s most important cultural and tourism products.”

She noted that within the broader Carnival experience, Soca Rumble 2026 formed an important part of the overall cultural activation strategy this year. The event, she said, was not treated merely as a standalone show, but as part of a wider effort to connect entertainment, cultural tourism, entrepreneurship and the Carnival Village experience.

The Minister said Carnival must continue evolving beyond entertainment alone and should be developed as a platform for entrepreneurship, tourism engagement, cultural preservation and talent development.

“Culture is also economic development,” she said. “And when properly structured, our cultural events can continue creating opportunities for our people while strengthening St. Maarten’s identity as a Caribbean destination.”

According to the Minister, Soca Rumble 2026 successfully brought back nostalgia while introducing a more modern and inclusive model tied directly to the wider Carnival ecosystem and visitor experience. The Ministry intends to continue building on that foundation moving into Carnival 2027.

The Minister also made clear that major events must come with lessons and adjustments. She said she made a conscious effort this year to immerse herself more deeply in the Carnival environment, to observe, listen and better understand the role each stakeholder plays in making Carnival successful.

“One thing became very clear: Carnival is a million-guilder ecosystem powered not just by government,” she said.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said that while Carnival is rooted in celebration, culture and community, the country must also be honest about the behavior and content that can affect the public experience and the image of St. Maarten.

“One person’s behavior should not spoil the experience for others or damage the image of the country,” she said. “Carnival is about culture, celebration and community, not lawlessness.”

Moving forward, she said, there will be a stronger focus on structure, standards and accountability across the Carnival environment.

The Minister also raised concern about the level of profanity and explicit content heard during parts of Carnival, including music played by some booth holders, DJs and, at times, bands themselves. She said the concern was raised repeatedly by members of the public, especially because children were present throughout the season.

“We have children present, and they are watching,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “We must be mindful of the environment we create around them.”

She said while the Ministry understands the energy and culture of the festivities, Carnival must remain an all-ages national celebration that balances freedom, expression and responsibility.

As a result, the Ministries of TEATT, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and Justice intend to meet to discuss practical ways to address these concerns moving forward while preserving the spirit and cultural identity of Carnival. The Ministry of Finance would more than likely be included as well.

The Minister also reflected on the return of Soca Rumble 2026, which she said contributed to the cultural, economic and tourism impact of Carnival. The event was positioned as part of St. Maarten’s broader cultural tourism strategy and wider Carnival product.

“This year’s Carnival brought strong energy into Philipsburg and Carnival Village, supported cultural expression, generated economic activity, and created opportunities for many within our community,” the Minister said.

She acknowledged the three primary stakeholders that supported the execution of Soca Rumble 2026. TelEm partnered on the SMS voting platform, continuing its longstanding relationship with the show, and also awarded each winner an iPhone 17 to enhance audience engagement.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau played an expanded role by fully funding the event and introducing a pilot activation called Feast & Fete, which connected culture, cuisine, entertainment and Carnival Village entrepreneurship into one integrated visitor experience.

According to the Minister, the initiative allowed visitors and residents to engage more directly with St. Maarten’s cultural product while supporting booth holders and vendors operating inside Carnival Village.

Funtopia served as the event promoter and was recognized for the execution of the production, staging, performers, dancers and overall audience experience.

Soca Rumble 2026 attracted approximately 1,500 attendees and was intentionally structured to ensure that the economic and cultural benefits extended beyond the stage. Visitors received complimentary transportation, entry and tasting experiences, while Carnival Village booth holders benefited from direct patronage through the event’s voucher system.

Participating vendors were fully compensated, and support was also extended to artists, dancers, musicians and production crews involved in the event. Investments were also made in pyrotechnics, rehearsals, staging and overall production quality, while winners received music production support and automatic entry into Soca Rumble 2027.

The Ministry also recognized the creativity and effort displayed by Carnival Village booth holders throughout the season, particularly along Bacchanal Boulevard, which helped strengthen the atmosphere and visitor experience during Carnival 2026.

Special congratulations were extended to Ms. Natanya Peterson for her standout booth presentation, which drew attention for its creativity, ambiance and execution.

“This level of innovation and pride is exactly what continues to strengthen Carnival as both a cultural celebration and an economic driver for St. Maarten,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

The Minister emphasized that Soca Rumble was not viewed strictly as a competition, but as a developmental platform for local talent.

“Every artist who stepped on that stage benefited through exposure, experience, production support and audience reach,” she said. “Many of the soca artists our people know today started on platforms exactly like this before moving on to larger regional stages and opportunities. That is the pathway we are rebuilding.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten said the lessons from Carnival 2026 will help shape preparations for Carnival 2027, with emphasis on stronger cultural tourism planning, local talent development, business opportunities, visitor engagement and responsible celebration.

She said the Ministry’s goal is to support a Carnival product that continues to grow economically, preserves St. Maarten’s cultural identity and remains welcoming, safe and appropriate for residents, visitors and families.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-carnival-once-again-demonstrated-its-value