Heyliger-Marten: Coalition Will Hold, Government focused on delivering | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says the governing coalition remains stable and will not break following recent political tensions, emphasizing that the government will not fall over the incident that unfolded in Parliament. "That is not how this coalition reacts."

Speaking on radio, Heyliger-Marten said the coalition is operating with a more professional approach and remains focused on governing and delivering results. She urged the public to avoid being drawn into speculation and political noise, stressing that stability is critical to maintaining progress across ministries.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that St. Maarten has experienced repeated periods of instability over the years, pointing to the island’s history of frequent changes in leadership and turnover in government. She said the government’s current priority is to move beyond that pattern by maintaining steady governance and pushing forward with work that benefits the country.

Heyliger-Marten also signaled an active legislative agenda, stating that the public can expect to see her in Parliament with laws she described as meaningful and relevant to the country’s development. She framed this as part of a wider effort to advance long-standing initiatives that have faced delays over many years and across multiple administrations.

Reinforcing her message of continuity, Heyliger-Marten said the coalition’s focus remains on the national interest and on producing tangible outcomes, encouraging the public to remain confident that the government’s work will continue.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-coalition-will-hold-government-focused-on-delivering