Heyliger-Marten: Employer Council still welcome at Strategic Economic Consultations, workshop is one step | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has responded to the statement issued by the Employer Council regarding the Strategic Economic Workshop and stakeholder consultations, emphasizing that the process is designed to build broad buy-in and will continue well beyond this week.

“I welcome the statement issued by the Employer Council and want to begin by reaffirming something very clear: a Strategic Economic Plan for Sint Maarten can only succeed with broad stakeholder buy-in, including the business community,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

The Minister noted that the importance of public and private sector participation was also reinforced during the opening of the consultation.

“That message was also underscored today by our keynote speaker, Mr. Vincent van der Pool-Wallace, who rightly emphasized that without public and private sector engagement, no plan, no matter how well-intentioned, will move the country forward.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten clarified that the workshop is part of a longer process and is not intended to produce a completed plan within a week.

“At the same time, it is important to clarify the purpose of this workshop. This is not a finalized plan, nor is it intended to be completed in a week. The development of a national Strategic Economic Plan is a long-term process that will take well over a year, involving multiple stages of consultation, refinement, and validation. Today’s engagement represents one step in a broader trajectory, not the conclusion of it.”

The Minister expressed regret that the Employer Council opted not to participate in the sessions, noting that their presence would have added value to the discussions, while reiterating that the invitation remains open.

“I regret that the Employer Council chose not to attend, particularly after I took the time to meet and explain the intent, scope, and phased nature of this process. Their presence—and that of the wider business community—would have strengthened the dialogue. Nonetheless, the invitation to engage remains open.”

Regarding concerns raised about the Plans of Approach under the E6 reform package, Minister Heyliger-Marten said procedural requirements fall under the remit of the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO), and indicated that TWO will address those matters directly.

“With respect to the Plans of Approach under the E6 reform package, matters relating to procedural requirements and approvals fall within the remit of the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO). I will allow TWO to formally address those points. From the Ministry’s side, our focus remains on facilitating dialogue, ensuring alignment, and keeping the process moving forward responsibly.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that the broader goal is to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy through shared responsibility and partnership.

“What must not be lost in this discussion is the bigger picture. This initiative is about Sint Maarten coming together for the common good—to shape an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable for the long term. That responsibility does not sit with government alone, nor with the private sector alone. It requires partnership.”

The Minister reaffirmed her commitment to continued engagement and ongoing refinement of the process as it develops.

“I remain fully committed to continued engagement, including one-on-one discussions where necessary, and to refining the process as it evolves. My door remains open, and my intention remains the same: to work collaboratively toward an economic vision that serves our people, our businesses, and future generations.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-employer-council-still-welcome-at-strategic-economic-consultations-workshop-is-one-step