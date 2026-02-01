Heyliger-Marten launched new Winair direct service to Trinidad and Tobago | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–The Ministry of TEATT on Sunday welcomed the launch of a new direct air route between Trinidad and Tobago and St. Maarten, operated by Winair. The twice-weekly service is expected to enhance regional mobility, expand economic opportunity, and deepen people-to-people ties across the Caribbean.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten described the route as a strategic step for Caribbean connectivity, emphasizing its value for culture, commerce, and family travel.

“This route is about more than travel,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “It strengthens cultural ties, supports business and creative industries, and makes it easier for our people to connect, especially during our Carnival seasons. Trinidad and St. Maarten share rhythm, resilience, and culture, and this new connection brings that shared Caribbean spirit even closer.”

Also present for the launch was Eli Zakour, Senator and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Trinidad and Tobago. Minister Heyliger-Marten noted that the occasion also created space for direct dialogue on deeper cooperation, including opportunities for collaboration between the countries.

“We had a very productive and open discussion and explored several possibilities for deeper collaboration,” she said. “When Caribbean nations sit at the table together with intention, the opportunities are always greater than the distance between us.”

In her remarks, Minister Heyliger-Marten highlighted the cultural connection at the heart of the new service, pointing to the role of major events and festivals, in particular Carnival, in driving airlift demand. “This route will be especially meaningful during our peak cultural seasons,” she said, adding that cultural travel is a key factor in strengthening regional routes because “culture is not just something we celebrate, it is something people travel for.”

The Minister outlined three practical benefits of the new service:

• Cultural connection that drives demand, making it easier for travelers to move between destinations where they feel a shared identity and welcome

• Stronger economic opportunity, supporting trade, sports, business travel, education, the creative sector, and family ties

• Strategic regional connectivity, with Trinidad positioned as a key southern Caribbean hub and St. Maarten serving as a northern gateway for onward movement

The Ministry also acknowledged the role of aviation partners, both governments, and key local stakeholders, including Princess Juliana International Airport, in supporting the route’s launch and ongoing operations.

Minister Heyliger-Marten closed by underscoring the broader purpose of improved intra-regional airlift: “May this route carry not just passengers, but ideas, cultures, collaboration, and opportunity.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-launched-new-winair-direct-service-to-trinidad-and-tobago