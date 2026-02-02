Heyliger-Marten: Licenses issue cannot be separated from “wild west” period in which the process unfolded | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of TEATT and Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten has pushed back strongly against renewed political attacks linked to the licensing controversy, saying the topic must be addressed on the basis of documented facts and clear lines of responsibility, not personal insinuations.

Speaking on the Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, Heyliger-Marten argued that the public debate has to be anchored in the specific time period when the process unfolded, including who was positioned to know what was happening inside the TEATT cabinet and who had a duty to ensure proper oversight.

Heyliger-Marten pointed directly to MP Francisco Lacroes, who served as chief of staff in the TEATT cabinet during the period in question, describing the role of a chief of staff as the minister’s “backbone,” the person who sees what comes in and goes out and knows “every single thing.” In her view, this reality makes it unreasonable for senior cabinet officials from that period to distance themselves from the internal operations that surrounded the licensing process. She said the manner in which licenses were issued at the time, including the speed and scale, contributed to what she characterized as a “Wild West” atmosphere that continues to fuel public questions today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said her own comments on the matter were based on official reporting, including conclusions referenced in an Integrity Chamber report. She emphasized that she did not frame the issue as political, but presented what she described as facts contained in the record, including concerns connected to timing. When asked about claims circulating in the public about licenses being linked to electoral outcomes, she said she did not make that allegation and urged the public to read the conclusions in the official reporting rather than relying on rumor.

Heyliger-Marten also criticized what she described as hypocrisy in calls for accountability. She recalled that when Parliament sought clarity during the period the licenses were being issued, the responsible officials did not appear to provide explanations, while she later convened and attended a meeting to address the matter after taking office. She said accountability cannot be selective or performative, and that public officials must be prepared to answer for decisions and processes that took place under their watch.

During the interview, Heyliger-Marten drew a firm line on the tone of the debate, saying she will no longer tolerate attacks aimed at her family as a way of targeting her politically. She said she is open to criticism of her performance, decisions, and record in office, but views the introduction of family matters into the debate as unacceptable and deliberately harmful. She urged political opponents to “come at” her directly on policy and governance, not through personal attacks, and said public discourse must remain focused on ministerial responsibility, integrity, and the proper functioning of government.

MP Lyndon Lewis told Parliament on Monday that, based on the minister’s radio interview, he believed the Minister of TEATT shifted the focus away from outlining a vision for 2026 and instead directed personal criticism at him and MP Francisco Lacroes. Lewis said the minister raised private family matters in public, including comments about her husband’s expected release from prison and buying him a Bible, which he argued had no relevance to the daily pressures facing residents, including households struggling with GEBE bills.

He also said the minister, as TEATT minister, has the authority to provide public relief but did not, and he criticized her remarks about taking marketplace vendors to church. Lewis said the vendors remain without the promised relief, while lottery license holders, in his view, received preferential treatment without delay. He added that, if anyone should feel betrayed, it was him, saying he had been part of the coalition and is no longer part of it.

MP Francisco Lacroes also responded in Parliament on Monday, saying he would not spend time engaging the matter further and that he is awaiting a meeting he previously requested to be called. He referred to that anticipated session as “round two,” and said “bring it on,” signaling he intends to address the issues he raised once that meeting is convened.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-licenses-issue-cannot-be-separated-from-wild-west-period-in-which-the-process-unfolded