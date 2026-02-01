Heyliger-Marten: New multi-year partnership with Carnival to strengthen SCDF operations | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says government and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) are moving away from annual renegotiations and toward a structured partnership model designed to bring stability, strengthen operations, and safeguard Carnival’s cultural identity while supporting its role as a key tourism product. Such an agreement will be signed soon.

The minister explained that a deliberate decision was made to transition from year-to-year negotiations into a “proper partnership” with Carnival stakeholders, centered on predictability and planning. The goal, she said, is to ensure SCDF has the stability needed to plan earlier, strengthen internal operations, and deliver Carnival with fewer disruptions and greater continuity.

Heyliger-Marten also noted that government support has increasingly focused on operational strengthening, rather than limiting assistance to narrow marketing allocations. She pointed to 2025 as a turning point, describing last year as “drama free” financially, with commitments met and payments made on time. The minister said the approach is intended to support SCDF in covering operational costs, maintaining financial order, and addressing outstanding obligations linked to Carnival’s broader stakeholder network.

According to the minister, the partnership agreement is currently in legal review at government's Legal affairs Department. Once that review is completed, the agreement is expected to proceed to the Council of Ministers for approval, after which it can be signed with SCDF.

In addition, the minister referenced the planned use of the ED card (Embarkation and Disembarkation card) as a tool that can help improve the country’s ability to measure Carnival-related travel and visitor movement. She said St. Maarten has historically been unable to accurately pinpoint how many visitors come specifically for Carnival, and the ED card is expected to strengthen data collection so that government and stakeholders can better track visitor patterns and make more informed decisions in the future.

The minister reiterated that the overall direction is aimed at stability, transparency, and measurable benefit, ensuring Carnival continues to reflect St. Maarten’s cultural identity while remaining a pillar of economic activity during the season.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-new-multi-year-partnership-with-carnival-to-strengthen-scdf-operations