Heyliger-Marten Shares Update on Theo, Says Focus Is on Healing and Reintegration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten addressed questions on radio today regarding her husband’s current situation and the expected timeline for his release from prison, hopefully sometime soon.

During the interview with Lady Grace, Heyliger-Marten said her husband is “doing good,” and indicated she has not been able to see him recently. She expressed hope that she will be able to see him in the coming months and said she is optimistic that 2026 will bring progress and closure for her family.

Heyliger-Marten described this period as a time requiring healing and restoration, and said any decisions about future political involvement for her husband are not matters to be rushed. She emphasized that the priority is recovery as a family, and ensuring a healthy transition back into society when the time comes.

The Minister also spoke about her personal hope that the experience leads to growth and change. She said she gave her husband a Bible and wants him to reflect, find himself, and return as a changed man, guided by faith. She noted that reintegration and rebuilding will be approached step by step.

Heyliger-Marten asked that public discourse remain respectful, emphasizing that her focus remains on doing her job for the people of St. Maarten while also navigating a difficult personal chapter.

Regarding the case surroundin a company that decided to take her husband and other businessmen, Heyliger-Marten said the matter involving her husband is a civil dispute, not a criminal one, and described it as a dispute between a businessman and several other businessmen, including her husband. She explained that at the first court instance her husband did not have proper legal support, and when the case was called he had no legal representation present to respond on his behalf or to challenge the allegations being made.

She added that the other businessmen involved in the same matter had the claims against them dismissed, and said she believes her husband would have been cleared as well if he had been represented during that initial stage. Heyliger-Marten stated that her husband has an appeal in the case and emphasized that the civil proceedings should not be mixed into political debate. She said she has drawn a clear line on personal attacks and maintains that accountability in Parliament should focus on her performance and responsibilities as a minister, not on references to her spouse or family.

