Heyliger-Marten: Southwest flight strengthens St. Maarten’s U.S. reach | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten on Tuesday welcomed Southwest Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Orlando, describing the new daily service as a major boost to St. Maarten’s U.S. connectivity, tourism growth, and economic opportunity.

Southwest Flight 1873 arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) shortly after midday, officially launching a new daily nonstop connection between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and St. Maarten. The service offers a flight time of about three hours and creates a direct link between the island and one of the busiest air travel gateways in the United States.

The new route is expected to expand St. Maarten’s access to the U.S. market by linking the destination to millions of potential travelers and providing broader onward connections through Southwest Airlines’ domestic network.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten said the new service represents an important opportunity for the country’s tourism and economy.

“This flight does more than connect two destinations, it connects St. Maarten to opportunity across the United States,” the Minister said. “With this new service from Orlando, we are strengthening our access to one of the most important travel hubs in the U.S., linking our island to millions of potential visitors across the Southwest network.”

The Minister said the addition of the Orlando route helps support continued growth in stay-over arrivals by improving accessibility and broadening travel options for visitors.

“This is how tourism grows, by improving accessibility, expanding choice, and making it easier for travelers to reach our destination.”

The route is expected to attract a broad passenger mix, including family travelers, members of the Caribbean diaspora in Florida, and leisure visitors seeking easier and more affordable travel to the region.

Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun also welcomed the introduction of the new service and pointed to its value in expanding destination visibility and strengthening long-term visitor growth.

“The launch of this nonstop service from Orlando is a significant boost to St. Maarten’s visibility and accessibility within the U.S. market. Orlando is a key gateway with strong ties to both leisure travel and the Caribbean diaspora, and this route allows us to connect more directly with travelers who are already looking for a destination like ours.

With Southwest Airlines’ extensive network, we are now better positioned to reach new audiences, drive demand, and strengthen our presence in one of our most important source markets.”

Representatives of Southwest Airlines said the launch reflects the airline’s broader Caribbean expansion and its confidence in St. Maarten as a destination.

Adam Decaire, Senior VP of Network Planning and Operations Control, said, “We are proud to launch our new nonstop service between Orlando and St. Maarten, expanding our Caribbean network and offering our customers more opportunities to experience this vibrant destination.”

“This route reflects our continued focus on providing convenient, affordable travel options, while connecting Customers to places they want to visit most. We look forward to building a strong partnership with St. Maarten and welcoming more travelers to the island.”

The inaugural service also highlighted the convenience of the route, allowing travelers to leave Florida in the morning and arrive in the Caribbean early in the afternoon.

Passengers arriving on the flight were welcomed to a destination known for its dual-nation character, where St. Maarten and Saint-Martin together offer 37 beaches, a blend of cultural influences, and an internationally recognized culinary scene.

“On this island, you don’t just visit one destination, you experience two,” the Minister said. “It is that combination, along with the warmth of our people, that keeps visitors coming back.”

Tourism continues to be a key pillar of St. Maarten’s economy, and the expansion of airlift remains an important driver of economic activity, employment, and business opportunity.

The Government of St. Maarten also expressed appreciation to Southwest Airlines for choosing the destination and for its commitment to a long-term relationship with the island.

“We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership, one that continues to bring more visitors, more opportunity, and more shared success,” the Minister said.

Passengers on the inaugural flight are among the first to benefit from the new connection, with many expected to visit both the Dutch and French sides of the island during their stay.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-southwest-flight-strengthens-st-maartens-u-s-reach