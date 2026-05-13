Heyliger-Marten: Target is tourism conversion after IShowSpeed draws estimated 93 mil in digital exposures | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten said the unexpected Carnival visit of global livestream creator IShowSpeed generated an estimated 93 million gross digital views and media exposures for St. Maarten, placing the island directly into global youth culture and digital travel conversations during one of its most culturally vibrant periods.

Speaking at a May 6, 2026 media briefing, Minister Heyliger-Marten said the IShowSpeed visit, which began as an impromptu stop and developed into an extended stay, became one of the most significant creator-driven visibility moments St. Maarten has experienced in recent years.

“As we reflect on the conclusion of the 2026 Carnival season, there is much to be proud of,” the Minister said. “Once again, St. Maarten demonstrated the energy, creativity, resilience and cultural vibrancy that continue to define our island and make Carnival one of the strongest expressions of our identity and tourism product.”

The Minister said Carnival 2026 delivered strong visitor activity, vibrant cultural showcases and tremendous public engagement across the island. However, she noted that the season also demonstrated that in today’s digital world, the reach of a destination no longer ends at the roadside, on the stage, or inside the Festival Village.

“Carnival was not simply attended, it was broadcast into global youth culture in real time,” she said.

According to Minister Heyliger-Marten, IShowSpeed’s visit generated international attention across livestreams, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, entertainment websites, reposts, reaction videos and thousands of short-form clips. She explained that the estimated 93 million figure represents cumulative gross exposure across platforms and earned media, not unique viewers and not confirmed travel bookings.

“The figure represents estimated gross digital views and media exposures across multiple platforms,” the Minister said. “It is important to stress that this is not a unique viewer count and not a bookings figure. It is an estimate of cumulative exposure based on digital analytics and social listening research.”

She said the most important value is that the impact did not end when the livestream ended. Content from the visit continues to circulate globally through reels, clips, reposts and reaction videos, extending St. Maarten’s visibility well beyond Carnival itself.

One of the clearest examples of that cultural reach, the Minister said, was the spontaneous collaboration between Soca icon Machel Montano and IShowSpeed, featuring lyrics “born right here in sweet Soualiga.”

“That moment could not have been scripted,” she said. “It was authentic Caribbean creativity unfolding live before a global audience.”

The Minister said viewers around the world were exposed not only to the name St. Maarten, but also to Maho Beach, Carnival energy, local culture, food, the island’s people, and St. Maarten’s unique Dutch and French flavor and Caribbean identity.

She explained that the visit was part of a broader multi-destination Caribbean tour and unfolded in a fast-moving, highly dynamic and largely real-time format. The schedule was compressed, and technical and logistical delays affected the timing of IShowSpeed’s arrival and portions of the evening’s planned activities.

The visit was organized and managed by Expedia in collaboration with Kalaboom Events. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau supported destination experiences and activations that helped showcase key elements of the island and the Carnival experience.

Minister Heyliger-Marten stressed that this was not a traditional government-led tourism campaign, but rather a fast-moving creator engagement tied to a broader Caribbean tour.

“IShowSpeed operates within a highly spontaneous and unscripted format,” she said. “That authenticity is precisely what has made his platform resonate with millions of people globally. And while that comes with both opportunities and limitations, what matters most is this: St. Maarten was seen, St. Maarten was experienced, and St. Maarten is now part of a global digital conversation.”

The Minister said the next step is conversion. She emphasized that visibility alone is not enough and that government must now work to translate the attention into visitor arrivals, partnerships and long-term tourism value.

TEATT and the Tourism Bureau will focus on targeted digital campaigns, audience remarketing, strategic partnerships and more data-driven destination marketing to convert the global exposure into measurable tourism interest. The Ministry will also continue monitoring website traffic, search activity, engagement and travel-related interest connected to the exposure generated during Carnival.

“The exposure placed St. Maarten in front of a younger global audience that traditional tourism advertising does not always reach effectively,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “Global tourism marketing has evolved. Younger audiences increasingly discover destinations through creators, livestreams, reels and digital storytelling, rather than only through traditional advertising.”

She said creator-driven engagement does not replace traditional tourism promotion, but expands it. The IShowSpeed visit, she added, showed that St. Maarten can enter international digital conversations in an authentic and highly engaging way.

The Minister also said the experience made clear that St. Maarten needs a structured influencer engagement framework for future high-profile visits. Such a framework, she said, should balance authenticity and flexibility with stronger coordination, logistics, safety planning and long-term tourism value.

“We welcome innovation, but we also recognize the importance of structure,” she said. “Moving forward, St. Maarten will approach engagements of this scale with both.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten thanked the many partners and stakeholders who contributed to the visit under dynamic circumstances, including Kalaboom Events, Expedia, King James, King Kembe, Funtopia, Princess Juliana International Airport, Jet Car St. Maarten, Generation New Status Drum Band, Open Air Adventures, Solution Security Services, Williams Group VIP Transportation, Captain D’s Rib Shack, Emilio’s Restaurant, Rainforest Adventures and JW Marriott.

She said the visit was valuable from a destination visibility perspective and reinforced the ability of a small island to command global attention when culture, timing and digital reach align.

“The world’s attention moved quickly toward St. Maarten during Carnival 2026,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “For a small island, moments like this remind us that our cultural reach can extend far beyond our geographic size. St. Maarten was seen. St. Maarten was experienced. And now, our responsibility is to transform that visibility into lasting opportunity, lasting partnerships and lasting growth for the people of this country.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-target-is-tourism-conversion-after-ishowspeed-draws-estimated-93-mil-in-digital-exposures