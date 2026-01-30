Heyliger-Marten touches on Parliament walkout, says motion must be addressed by Prime Minister | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten addressed the circumstances surrounding the recent walkout in Parliament, saying she attended the meeting to stand in for Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and that the Prime Minister will delve deeper into the ongoing issue with the Fire Department upon his return to the island this weekend.

Heyliger-Marten said she attended with prepared answers to questions that had already been compiled. She explained that she understood the session to be moving into what she believed would be a second round, followed by clarifications, and she anticipated additional questions afterward.

During the meeting, a motion was introduced that was directed at the Prime Minister. Heyliger-Marten said she could not address the motion because it was not addressed to her, and noted that parliamentary procedure requires the minister concerned to respond. She said Chairlady Sarah Wescott-Williams attempted to explain this point and sought to adjourn the meeting to a later date to allow the Prime Minister to respond directly.

According to Heyliger-Marten, the opposition walked out following a dispute connected to the Chair’s efforts to continue speaking and apply the Rules of Order. She said the Chair maintained her authority to manage the meeting, including the right to speak, and proceeded to outline the procedural basis for adjourning until the Prime Minister could be present.

Heyliger-Marten said the Prime Minister is expected to return on Saturday and that arrangements were made for him to attend the next meeting on Monday to address the motion. She added that she did not know in advance that a motion would be introduced during the meeing.

When asked about the broader fire and ambulance situation and where the matter is heading, Heyliger-Marten declined to comment, stating that the Prime Minister is the appropriate minister to address the issue.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-touches-on-parliament-walkout-says-motion-must-be-addressed-by-prime-minister