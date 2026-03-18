Heyliger-Marten warns against unfair price hikes on essential goods | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of TEATT, together with the Government of St. Maarten, is closely following public concern over the possibility of higher food prices in the weeks ahead. The government recognizes that even modest increases at the supermarket can place added strain on household budgets and is treating the matter with seriousness.

Because St. Maarten imports most of the food and goods consumed on the island, international developments can quickly affect local prices. Increases in fuel prices, higher shipping rates, and disruptions in global supply chains all have the potential to push up the cost of imported goods.

Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten explained that the impact of shipping costs can be significant. At the same time, the Minister stressed that higher shipping costs should not result in abrupt or excessive increases at the retail level. Any adjustments in prices must be reasonable and reflect actual added costs.

For example, if the cost of moving a container rises from about US$400 to US$1,400, the added US$1,000 is distributed across the goods packed inside. A single container can carry thousands of kilograms of food, including rice, pasta, canned goods, milk, eggs, vegetables, and other basic items. As those higher freight charges move through the supply chain, they can eventually influence supermarket prices.

The Ministry is therefore urging importers, distributors, and retailers to act responsibly. In a small community such as St. Maarten, every link in the supply chain has a part to play in keeping essential goods within reach of residents. Businesses that operate fairly and responsibly, the Minister said, should have no concern about oversight or transparency measures.

To support that effort, the Ministry will be strengthening its monitoring of price movements on essential goods and placing greater focus on transparency. The goal is to ensure fairness for consumers while also safeguarding businesses that are acting in good faith.

Minister Heyliger-Marten made clear that while the pressures created by global developments are real, they cannot be used as cover for excessive markups. Government will not accept price gouging or increases that cannot be justified. Businesses are expected to pass on only those costs that are real, necessary, and verifiable.

The Minister also noted that existing laws already give government the ability to protect consumers. Among those tools is the authority to regulate maximum prices and margins for certain essential products, as well as the ability to require price transparency so that consumers can clearly see what they are paying for. Government, she said, will use those tools where necessary to defend the public interest.

The impact of higher global fuel prices is not limited to freight. Residents were also reminded that fuel costs can affect electricity generation in the country, which in turn can influence household utility bills. While government continues to work with its partners to manage these pressures, families are being encouraged to use energy carefully where possible. Steps such as limiting unnecessary air-conditioning use and switching off appliances when they are not needed can help reduce electricity expenses during periods of elevated global fuel prices.

At the same time, the Minister pointed out that St. Maarten’s economy remains heavily dependent on tourism. Visitors sustain thousands of jobs and businesses across the island, making service quality, hospitality, and professionalism critical to the country’s economic stability. Even as businesses and residents deal with rising global living costs, St. Maarten must continue to protect the quality of its tourism product. In that regard, supporting households and preserving the economy are closely connected.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said the government’s focus remains on ensuring that families in St. Maarten can continue to access essential goods at fair and reasonable prices, while also maintaining a stable and dependable supply of food to the island. She said government will continue monitoring developments and working with all relevant stakeholders to protect the interests of the people of St. Maarten.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/heyliger-marten-warns-against-unfair-price-hikes-on-essential-goods