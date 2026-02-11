Hilton Grand Vacations are Business Hoops champs! | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) captured the 2026 Business Hoops Championship on Saturday night at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, defeating Rainforest Adventures 74–69 in a finals matchup played before a packed crowd and a high-energy tournament atmosphere that carried through the full two-week schedule.

From the start of the night, organizers leaned into a professional game presentation, opening the championship with NBA-style introductions, spotlight player callouts, and an energized auditorium that signaled the stakes of the final.

The championship game stayed within reach for both teams throughout, with the lead changing hands multiple times and possessions tightening as the clock wound down. Rainforest Adventures kept pressure on in key moments, forcing HGV to execute under late-game conditions.

Hilton Grand Vacations ultimately pulled through in the final stretch, converting key plays and managing the closing minutes to secure the 74–69 win.

HGV’s title run was anchored by a pair of standout performances recognized with the tournament’s top individual awards.

Finals MVP Shemaar Hodge led all scorers with 23 points, delivering a steady offensive push and finishing the night as the deciding scoring presence.

Tournament MVP Casey Lopez posted a strong all-around line with 15 points and 18 rebounds, controlling the glass and providing the physical edge needed in a close contest.

With both the Tournament MVP and Finals MVP awards going to HGV, the team’s performance was recognized not only for the championship night result, but also for consistency over the full tournament.

Final standings

Hilton Grand Vacations Rainforest Adventures Collectivité de Saint-Martin

Entertainment and event presentation

The finals program also included halftime performances by Apex Factory and LYTE, which kept the crowd engaged and added to the event-night feel that has become part of the Business Hoops identity.

Another major draw during the closing weekend was the Celebrity Game held Friday, February 6, 2026, bringing recognizable community personalities and figures to the court for an exhibition that added variety and crowd appeal to the tournament schedule.

More than a tournament

Across its January 28 opening and February 7 conclusion, Business Hoops continued to build its reputation as an event driven by company pride and workplace support. Teams drew strong backing from coworkers, families, and supporters, with the stands frequently filled by groups showing company colors, organized cheering sections, and steady turnout that made each night feel like a community gathering as much as a sports event.

For many participating businesses, the tournament again served as a platform for team building and camaraderie, with colleagues supporting colleagues and the competitive format creating a shared experience beyond the office.

With the championship secured, Hilton Grand Vacations closes the 2026 Business Hoops season as title holders, sealing a tournament run that ended in a 74–69 finals victory and two major individual awards.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/hilton-grand-vacations-are-business-hoops-champs