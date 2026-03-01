Historic arrival figures for St. Maarten in 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As reported previously by The Peoples' Tribune, St. Maarten recorded a historic milestone in 2025, welcoming a record 855,994 Air Passenger Arrivals through Princess Juliana International Airport. The Government of St. Maarten has officially released the figures.

This achievement underscores the destination’s continued recovery and sustained growth as a premier Caribbean hub.

The Department of Statistics defines Air Passenger Arrivals as all persons arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, including visitors, residents, and transfer passengers.

While the implementation of the new digital immigration system has significantly improved data accuracy, current reporting does not yet distinguish between transfer passengers, residents, and European citizens.

The 2025 annual total of 855,994 arrivals reflects consistent performance throughout the year:

• Q1: 256,923 arrivals (30.0%)

• Q2: 209,877 arrivals (24.5%)

• Q3: 168,915 arrivals (19.7%)

• Q4: 220,279 arrivals (25.7%)

The first quarter led with the highest share of arrivals, while the fourth quarter demonstrated a strong rebound heading into the winter season.

North America Remains Dominant Market

North America continued to be St. Maarten’s primary source market, accounting for 541,615 arrivals, or 63.3% of total arrivals in 2025.

The United States remained the largest contributor, generating 462,038 arrivals, which represented 53.9% of total arrivals and approximately 85.3% of the North American market. On average, the U.S. market contributed more than 45,000 passengers per month.

Europe Holds Strong Second Position

The European Union ranked as the second-largest source market, recording 221,179 arrivals, or 25.8% of total arrivals.

Within the EU:

• France led with 87,952 arrivals, representing 39.8% of the EU market and 10.3% of total arrivals.

• The Netherlands followed closely with 85,741 arrivals, accounting for 38.8% of the EU market and 10.0% of total arrivals.

Regional Markets

Other regional markets also contributed to the overall performance:

• Caribbean: 43,986 arrivals (5.1%), averaging over 3,500 passengers per month.

• Central & South America: 25,484 arrivals (3.0%), averaging more than 2,000 passengers monthly, with August identified as the peak travel month.

• Rest of the World: 15,730 arrivals (1.8%), averaging over 1,200 passengers per month.

The Department of Statistics notes that it no longer uses the term “Stay-over visitors,” as it does not fully reflect the comprehensive scope of air arrivals into St. Maarten.

The continued growth in Air Passenger Arrivals highlights the island’s resilience, expanding airlift capacity, and strong international demand.

