Historic lecture sparks hope for bonaire’s return to the UN Non-Self-Governing Territories list | The Peoples Tribune

BONAIRE–The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) and Muhernan Fuerte Bonaire woman's Wing of Partido Pueblo Progresivo on Thursday announced the success of its recent public lecture on the future and human rights of Bonaire. The event drew a full-capacity audience, demonstrating the community’s strong interest in Bonaire’s self-determination and international recognition.

The lecture opened with a welcome by a Bonaire youth Gairo Frans, whose words set a tone of unity, reflection, and community engagement. Davika Bissessar Shaw, BHRO President, reflected on the 985 days that James Finies spent advocating internationally across Latin America, the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. She presented photos documenting his meetings with presidents, prime ministers, ambassadors, UN rapporteurs, and global NGOs, emphasizing how these efforts elevated Bonaire’s voice on the world stage.

James Finies, BHRO Founder and Political Leader of Partido Pueblo Progresivo, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the benefits of relisting Bonaire on the United Nations Non-Self-Governing Territories list, detailing legal, social, and economic advantages for the island, while reviewing the historical context and ongoing campaign for self-determination.

Sedney Marten, President of Movement for Changa, moved the audience with a heartfelt poem “Kome I Lembe”, highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of Bonaire’s today's reality on our Island.

Legal Clarity from the UN Perspective:

The lecture’s highlight, “Can Bonaire Be Put Back on the List After It Was Taken Off in 1955?”, was presented by Professor Dr. Byron-Cox, a United Nations lawyer specializing in public international law. He explained clearly how relisting Bonaire is legally and procedurally possible, offering clarity and renewed hope to the community.

Keval Anthony Bissessar, LLM, marked a strong presence of Bonaire youth and shared testimony on the power of unity, referencing Aruba’s historical journey and Betico Croes’ legacy. He encouraged Bonaireans to “start with a blank paper” and collectively define their future.

The audience was highly engaged, demonstrating appreciation for the clarity, expertise, and vision shared. Many expressed hope and determination to support Bonaire’s ongoing international advocacy.

It was very remarkable and disappointing that no politician chosen by the people showed any interest and were not present.

The BHRO considers this lecture a milestone in educating, uniting, and empowering the people of Bonaire, reaffirming the island’s rightful place in global discussions on self-determination and human rights.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/historic-lecture-sparks-hope-for-bonaires-return-to-the-un-non-self-governing-territories-list