Honorable Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs Provides Update and Addresses Ongoing Vendor Non-Compliance with Card Payment Rules | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, following up on the post published on her official Facebook page and the Government of Sint Maarten’s official Facebook page on July 8, 2025, extends her gratitude to the public for actively engaging and submitting names of businesses that continue to impose minimum purchase requirements when customers use bank cards.

This practice is in direct violation of vendor agreements with the banks. As outlined in those agreements, such requirements are not permitted. In fact, the St. Maarten Bankers Association issued a public statement last year explicitly confirming that vendors must comply with the following rules:

1. No additional fees may be charged for card payments.

2. No minimum purchase limits may be imposed.

3. Both MasterCard and Visa cards must be accepted.

4. Card acceptance markings must be clearly displayed.

Despite this, non-compliance continues at several businesses.

On August 28, 2025, Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs officially sent a letter with the list of businesses received from the public to the Bankers Association, requesting that the matter be investigated and that appropriate follow-up and enforcement be carried out in line with the Association’s own statement. The Minister has also requested that an update be provided to her office. Any cases of non-compliance, as previously stated in the Bankers Association’s press release last year, can be reported directly to sintmaartenbankersassociation@gmail.com

As this matter concerns a breach of vendor agreements rather than a violation of law, the Bankers Association is the responsible authority to enforce compliance. However, Minister Gumbs has initiated discussions with the Minister of TEATT and other Ministers to explore the possibility of linking compliance with this rule to the issuance of business licenses. Such a measure would provide Government with a direct mechanism to address violations. While these discussions are still in the early stages, the Minister views this as a potential step toward greater adherence and accountability.

“As we move toward a more digital economy, we cannot continue to allow practices that force customers to spend money they do not intend to spend simply to use their bank cards,” Minister Gumbs stated. She also acknowledged vendors concerns regarding transaction fees and confirmed

that this issue is being discussed with the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) to explore solutions.

The Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs emphasized that while broader financial reforms take time, it is important to begin with concrete actions to enforce change and protect consumers.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Honorable-Minister-of-Finance,-Ms–Marinka-Gumbs-Provides-Update-and-Addresses-Ongoing-Vendor-Non-Compliance-with-Card-Paym.aspx