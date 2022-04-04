House fire in Grand Case: firemen limited the damage | FAXINFO

GRAND CASE: Sunday April 3rd, around 7 pm, the firemen answered a call and managed to contain a house fire located on the heights of Grand Case.

The fire broke out outside a house for reasons still unknown. However, one thing is sure, thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters (8 firefighters were mobilized with two fire hoses), the flames did not spread to the inside of the house.

“The dwelling was empty at the time of the fire,” emphasized Captain Cyrille Pallud, head of the center of the fire station of St. Martin.”

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/04/house-fire-in-grand-case-firemen-limited-the-damage/