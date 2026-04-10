How cannabis could benefit economy and local growers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The main argument made in Parliament on Thursday by native Nations was simple: cannabis is already being used and sold, but right now much of that activity happens outside of government control. Supporters of regulation say that if St. Maarten legalizes and regulates cannabis, the country can stop leaving that money in the underground market and instead bring it into a legal system where it can be monitored, taxed and turned into economic activity for the island.

A big part of the economic argument is tourism. St. Maarten may have a small population, but it receives a large number of visitors every year. The proposal presented to Parliament is based on the idea that tourists, not just residents, would make up a large part of the cannabis market. In other words, the industry would not depend only on the local population. It would depend heavily on the same tourism economy that already drives many other sectors on the island.

Supporters also say legalization could create a new stream of government revenue. Once cannabis businesses are licensed and regulated, they can pay taxes and fees. That means the country could earn money from an industry that currently operates mostly in the shadows. The presenters also argued that some of that revenue could be directed toward public needs such as mental health services, substance abuse support, regulation and enforcement.

Another expected benefit is job creation. A legal cannabis industry would not only involve selling cannabis. It would also require cultivation, testing, transportation, packaging, distribution, retail operations, security, compliance and administration. That means the industry could create jobs at different levels, from farming and processing to office work and oversight.

For local growers, the proposal says they should not be left out. In fact, Native Nations said local farmers are supposed to be a key part of the model. The idea is that local growers would have legal ways to participate instead of being excluded while outside companies take over the industry.

One of the main benefits discussed for growers was the chance to earn new income. Farmers who already grow food could be allowed to grow cannabis as part of a regulated system. This would give them another crop and another source of revenue. The proposal suggested that some farmers could rotate between food crops and cannabis, which supporters say could help both their income and the use of their land.

The meeting also made clear that there would be two different kinds of grower participation. One is the outdoor farming side, where local farmers would work more as entrepreneurs. These farmers would be able to grow cannabis in a regulated way while still farming food. This side was presented as a way to strengthen local agriculture and give farmers a chance to build their own legal business activity.

The second is the indoor cultivation side. This was described more as a job opportunity than a small independent farming model. People working in indoor cultivation would likely do so as employees in a controlled facility rather than from home. So while not every grower would become a business owner, supporters say local people could still benefit through stable jobs and specialized training.

Training was another major point. The proposal says local growers would be trained in proper cultivation standards, especially if the goal is to produce cannabis that meets medicinal or high-quality standards. That could help professionalize local farming and give growers new skills in an industry that could expand over time.

Supporters also say legalization could help growers in another practical way: banking and business recognition. Right now, anyone involved in illegal cannabis cannot openly use a bank account, apply for licenses or operate as a normal business. Under regulation, growers could become legal business operators, which would make it easier for them to access banking, enter contracts and work inside the formal economy.

In plain terms, the argument is this: instead of cannabis money staying underground, regulation could allow that money to create jobs, help farmers, bring in tax revenue and support the wider economy. And instead of local growers being shut out, the proposal says they should have a chance to take part through farming, employment, training and legal business opportunities.

That is the promise being presented. Whether Parliament is convinced is another matter, but the economic pitch is clear: regulate cannabis, keep more of the benefits in St. Maarten, and give local growers a real place in the industry.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/how-cannabis-could-benefit-economy-and-local-growers