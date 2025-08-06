How Caribbean neighbors are outpacing St. Maarten in regional aviation race | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A growing number of Caribbean territories are adopting aviation strategies that closely resemble policy proposals introduced by St. Maarten more than a decade ago, highlighting a widening gap between vision and execution in the country’s aviation sector.

Key concepts once advanced by Sint Maarten, such as restoring FAA Category 1 status, implementing U.S. pre-clearance at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), developing an Airport City, and strengthening regional hub operations, are now being pursued by competing jurisdictions, while progress at home remains limited or stalled.

In a recently published strategic policy document, the government of Curaçao has formally adopted many of the same concepts. The report, developed by consultancy firm InterConsult Advisors and presented to the Curaçao Parliament, lays out a roadmap for the island to use its aviation sector as a driver for sustainable growth, regional integration, and international positioning. Among its chief recommendations is the restoration of FAA Category 1 status, something Curaçao lost and now seeks to reclaim. The report is clear: regaining this certification is essential for unlocking direct air service to the United States and the growth potential that comes with it.

St. Maarten, meanwhile, still has not re-claimed its Category 1 status. St. Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) lost its Category 1 aviation status on January 22, 2012. This downgrade occurred after a routine Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit uncovered unspecified safety lapses. The FAA cited the Civil Aviation Authority of St. Maarten for not meeting ICAO safety standards.

Civil Aviation has made no recent public announcement regarding the progress of the application or audit process. Despite being a territory that receives a significant portion of its tourism from North America, St. Maarten remains unable to develop its own direct aviation links via local carriers, limiting its leverage with both international airlines and tourism operators. While the island once had a competitive edge, that edge has dulled over time due to institutional stagnation.

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫

Curaçao’s plan also includes the development of an Airport City, an idea first introduced in the context of PJIA during Regina Labega’s tenure. The concept involves the development of a multi-sector economic zone around the airport, integrating logistics, aviation support services, tourism, light manufacturing, and education. In Sint Maarten, that idea never progressed past the conceptual stage. With Labega’s departure from the post, political will dissipated, and the strategic thinking around the airport became reactive rather than visionary. PJIA has since been focused largely on post-hurricane reconstruction and operational recovery. No public plans have been revived to develop the broader economic ecosystem that had once been part of its long-term blueprint.

Curacao's airport’s 2019 terminal expansion was just the beginning. Designed to handle 2.5 million passengers annually, it paved the way for a complete passenger‑centric overhaul. Projects have included biometric e‑gates, the Curaçao Express Pass mobile app, new seating areas, and VIP lounge enhancements, all delivering far more than efficient travel. Customer satisfaction scores climbed from 3.8 to 4.2 thanks to these digital upgrades.

In 2024, Curaçao International Airport welcomed over 2.11 million passengers, a whopping 24% jump from 2023—its busiest year yet. The rise in tourist stays—over 700,000 visitors in 2024, mirrored this trend, reflecting coordinated efforts between airport and tourism boards.

With its strategic location, Curacao is eyeing leadership in air cargo, especially for high-value, time-sensitive goods like pharmaceuticals and electronics. CAP is enhancing cold-chain logistics, customs coordination, warehousing, and partnerships to elevate Curaçao’s role in global commerce Business Enquirer.

The lack of movement on U.S. pre-clearance has also become symbolic of the inertia. Aruba already has pre-clearance. Now, reports suggest that Curaçao may soon be granted similar facilities, allowing travelers to clear U.S. customs and immigration before boarding their flights. St. Maarten, despite years of announcements, feasibility studies, and public statements, appears no closer to realizing this highly competitive feature.

There has been no recent update from the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), nor from the airport operating company on concrete steps being taken. The value of pre-clearance is widely acknowledged in aviation circles—it reduces bottlenecks, enhances airline scheduling options, and improves the passenger experience. Yet, while others act, St. Maarten remains stuck in the discussion phase.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

This sluggishness is having real consequences. The erosion of St. Maarten’s status as a regional hub is ongoing. Airlift that once passed through SXM is increasingly routed elsewhere. Airlines are choosing to expand in destinations like Barbados, Curaçao, and Puerto Rico, all of which have invested heavily in upgrading airport infrastructure, building incentive packages, and negotiating new routes.

Speaking to 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘴' 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘯𝘦 on condition of anonymity, a local aviation practitioner explained that some of these countries had to innovate to survive, given their more isolated geographic positions. "St. Maarten, with its prime location in the northeast Caribbean, once took that advantage for granted. Geography provided a natural flow of traffic, a central node for inter-island connections, and a strong draw for North American and European travelers. But that edge encouraged complacency. Right now SXM is quite literally missing the flight," the expert said.

It was explained that other territories had to work harder to position themselves. Aruba invested in U.S. pre-clearance and built out a tourism infrastructure that emphasized ease of entry. Barbados positioned itself as a gateway to the southern Caribbean, combining digital transformation with aviation policy. Curaçao, previously considered a secondary player, is now actively developing a plan that includes not only infrastructure upgrades and international standards compliance, but also sustainable aviation fuels, green infrastructure, and a Climate Impact Dashboard.

The strategy is aligned with international frameworks from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and CARICOM’s regional aviation integration agenda. It even includes a proposal for a regional aviation training and innovation center, developed in partnership with universities, ICAO, and regional governments, a proposal that echoes concepts St. Maarten floated years ago but never implemented.

"At its peak, St. Maarten’s airport was not only a gateway to the island but to the wider region. Travelers heading to Anguilla, Saba, St. Barths, Dominica, and elsewhere often came through PJIA. Today, that role is under threat. Competing airports have increased their handling capacity and improved efficiency. The rebuilt terminal, finally reopened after years of construction following Hurricane Irma, represents a return to baseline functionality, not a leap forward," the expert warned.

Aviation experts agree; What Sint Maarten needs is not just operational improvements, but a strategic rethink. The foundational ideas are not outdated, they were ahead of their time. But they require political backing, institutional cooperation, and a consistent effort to meet international standards. Restoring FAA Category 1 status, implementing U.S. pre-clearance, and revisiting the Airport City vision should not remain on the shelf. They must be revived as part of a broader national strategy that sees aviation not as a standalone function, but as a pillar of economic development.

Experts note that progress in these areas often hinges not only on financial investment but on regulatory discipline, inter-agency coordination, and international diplomacy. Aruba and now Curaçao have both shown that access to U.S. markets and regional dominance in air travel are achievable goals for small island territories. Sint Maarten once had the blueprint and the momentum. The ideas were there first. But while the rest of the region is executing, Sint Maarten is explaining.

"If the island is to reclaim its place in Caribbean aviation, it must act decisively. Geography may have gifted St. Maarten an early lead, but strategy will determine whether it keeps it. At this stage, it is not innovation the island lacks, it is follow-through," one expert in the field said.

