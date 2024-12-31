How Tatiana Arrindell’s Partnership with  Bowie State Led to a Bold Future for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

There is a grand gala benefit concert coming up on December 14 featuring legendary singer Dionne Warwick. The event is being hosted by the Bridge to Bold Foundation in collaboration with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and the Charlotte Brookson Academy.

Before we get into the importance of this event and its very noble intentions, we need to examine how we got to….Dionne Warwick in the first place.

Truth be told, there would be no Bridge to Bold and no connection to Bowie State University without Tatiana Arrindell. The entire initiative is her brainchild and it’s about to kick into a higher gear with the concert on December 14.

Tatiana Arrindell, an advocate for the arts, has left an indelible mark on St. Maarten through her work with the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA) and her brainchild “Bridge to Hope” Foundation. As the former director of CBA, Arrindell transformed the institution into an institution of opportunity for young artists on the island.

During her tenure, Tatiana was instrumental in fostering a groundbreaking partnership with Bowie State University, one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States. This collaboration opened doors for CBA students, offering them unparalleled access to cultural exchanges, performing arts masterclasses, and even summer programs at Bowie State. It elevated CBA’s profile, building on its reputation as an institution of great potential for the performing arts on St. Maarten.

Under her leadership The Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts signed an MOU with Bowie State University (the oldest HBCU in the state of Maryland) to provide tertiary education in the arts (from acting to stage management to digital media studies), and professional development for teachers.

Bowie State has 37 concentrations under its Arts & Science Program and Department of Fine & Performing Arts. It also has Major programs in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Special Education and Sports Management. It is a well-rounded HBCU with many educational options, including online degree possibilities.

Bowie State University gained recognition as a leader in the education of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. In 1995, Bowie State won an 11-year, $27 million award from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration/National Science Foundation, becoming one of only six national Model Institutions for Excellence in STEM.

Bowie State University ranks among the US’s top comprehensive universities, cultivating next-generation leaders by providing opportunities for students to discover their strengths through focused academic experiences and opportunities to tackle real-world problems.

The partnership also facilitated meaningful mentorship opportunities and enhanced the students’ exposure to global artistic standards. Tatiana’s relentless commitment to the students of CBA exemplified her passion for empowering the next generation through education and the arts.

Building on her successes, Tatiana gave life to the Bridge to Hope Foundation, a foundation dedicated to expanding educational and cultural opportunities for youth in St. Maarten. The foundation’s mission aligns seamlessly with her lifelong work, combining philanthropy with community-building to create sustainable change.

The Bridge to Bold Foundation St. Maarten, in partnership with Bridge to Bold International, aims to transform education by integrating arts and innovative reforms. We enhance curriculum development by blending creativity with academic learning for a holistic student experience while supporting innovation.

In collaboration with the government, the foundation emphasizes the arts’ role in fostering critical thinking and cultural awareness, aiming to make arts integration a core part of education for sustainable changes. We offer workshops for educators to design arts-integrated lessons that deepen student understanding and provide ongoing professional growth through seminars and training.

The foundation will seek to implement an in-state tuition model for St. Maarten students at U.S. institutions to reduce financial barriers and promote student exchange and internship programs for broader learning opportunities. Additionally, we advocate for a performing arts education campus in St. Maarten, including a state-of-the-art theater, engaging community stakeholders to support local talent and position St. Maarten as a leading destination for secondary-level arts education in the Caribbean.

“Having the legendary Ms. Dionne Warwick on our beautiful island to help raise funds and bring much needed spotlight to talented students that are often overlooked, means everything,” Tatiana said. When I started at CBA as the Director, I always envisioned endless opportunities for students in the arts, but having Ms. Warwick support Bridge to Bold and its initiatives is beyond an honor.”

“Keon Blair being the first student from St. Maarten attend Bowie State University and having now 2 successful summer programs under the belt, both as a result of the historic MOU that was signed between CBA and BSU on November 26, 2022, also being a first of its kind on high school level.”

“St. Maarten, I am encouraging you to show up for our youth like never before. If a legend like Ms. Warwick find this initiative important enough to clear her busy schedule to be here, then surely we as St. Maarten should match or do more,” she concluded.

