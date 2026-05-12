HR Evolve Conference 2026 sold out ahead of May 20 event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The organizing team of HR Evolve Conference 2026 has announced that the conference, scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, is officially sold out.

The strong response reflects growing interest from organizations across St. Maarten and the wider region in strengthening leadership, workplace culture and the strategic role of Human Resources. This year’s conference will bring together HR professionals, business leaders, people managers and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors for an afternoon focused on the future of HR and organizational leadership.

Participants will represent a wide range of industries, including hospitality, aviation, finance, telecommunications, government, education, utilities, retail, maritime and professional services.

Under the theme“Claim Your Seat: HR at the Table,”the conference will focus on elevating HR as a strategic partner within organizations. The program will encourage meaningful discussion on leadership, people management, workplace culture, well-being and organizational performance.

Attendees can expect keynote sessions, interactive breakout workshops, operational insights from business and HR leaders, and discussions on psychological safety and workplace well-being. The conference is also designed to provide practical tools that participants can use to strengthen leadership and people management within their organizations.

In addition to the learning sessions, HR Evolve Conference 2026 will serve as a platform for networking, collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals committed to building healthier, more effective workplaces across St. Maarten.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful for the response received from the community,” said Krystal Wanga, organizer of HR Evolve Conference 2026 and Founder of Strategic Elements. “To see such strong representation from both the public and private sectors demonstrates that organizations truly recognize the importance of investing in people, leadership, and the future of work on St. Maarten.”

The organizing team extended sincere appreciation to all sponsors, speakers, facilitators and partners who helped bring the initiative to life.

With anticipation building ahead of next week’s event, HR Evolve Conference 2026 is expected to deliver an engaging afternoon of learning, connection, reflection and inspiration.

For more information about the event and program, visitwww.sxm-hrnetwork.com.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/hr-evolve-conference-2026-sold-out-ahead-of-may-20-event