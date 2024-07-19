Hurricane Beryl: Juliana Airport provides financial and logistical support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | FAXINFO

This week, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) announced financial and logistical support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following Hurricane Beryl which caused significant damage in the region.

Airport management has announced a comprehensive support program to assist with recovery and reconstruction efforts. This initiative highlights PJIAE's commitment to humanitarian aid and community resilience in times of crisis. Princess Juliana International Airport has committed to providing immediate financial assistance of $20 to support relief operations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. These funds will be allocated to support airport operations. In addition, Juliana will provide the islands with a team of experienced logistics and operations personnel. “Our hearts go out to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl,” said Brian Mingo, Executive Director of PJIAE. “We are committed to providing immediate assistance and long-term support to help the airport go from strength to strength. This is a joint effort of the DCCA. Our efforts reflect our core values ​​of solidarity and responsibility towards the region’s airports.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ouragan-beryl-laeroport-de-juliana-apporte-un-soutien-financier-et-logistique-a-saint-vincent-et-les-grenadines/