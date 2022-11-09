IBP closure notice | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Immigration & Border Protection Services of Sint Maarten hereby wishes to inform the public of the following;

The IBP offices will be closed to the public;

On Thursday November 10th, 2022, from 12:00 PM, for the remainder of the day.

Additionally, on Friday, November 11th, 2022, our national holiday “St. Martin Day.”

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused, and do hereby wish everyone a safe and Happy St. Martin Day!

Thank you kindly in advance for your attention and understanding.

The IBP Management Team

The post IBP closure notice appeared first on Faxinfo.