IETA: Fines in transport sector already surpass 2024 levels | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), Section Transport, has confirmed a sharp increase in enforcement actions across the passenger transport sector. By September 2025, fines had already totaled XCD 13,975.00, exceeding the XCD 12,250.00 recorded for all of 2024.

Department Head Lucien Wilson said: “The results show that when enforcement capacity is effectively applied, it directly improves compliance and fairness within the transport sector. These fines are not only about penalties, but about ensuring that operators uphold their obligations and that the public and our visitors can rely on safe, orderly, and transparent services.”

Section Head of Transport Brittany van Heyningen stressed: “It is not the intention for an extraordinary police officer to be dormant and have authority in name only. This responsibility comes with the need to actively enforce the law and ensure public order in our respective domains.” She confirmed that increased enforcement has been mandated for the upcoming high season.

With more extraordinary police officers now on duty and a systematic clean-up of illegal operations underway, IETA advises the public that enforcement will become even stricter and more reinforced going into the new year.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ieta-fines-in-transport-sector-already-surpass-2024-levels