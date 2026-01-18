“If there is no buyer, there will be no robber”, police suspect organized network behind ongoing Break-ins | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–If there is no buyer, there will be no robber. That is the message from the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) as it issues a renewed community appeal amid an ongoing pattern of jewelry store robberies and break-ins affecting multiple districts.

According to KPSM, the repeated nature of the incidents indicates the crimes are not isolated, but organized and coordinated. Police believe one or more individuals may be operating behind the scenes, recruiting others, providing direction, and financing the criminal acts while remaining out of sight. KPSM stressed that stopping the robberies requires disrupting the market for stolen jewelry. “If there is no buyer or organizer, there will be no robber,” police said. “If there is no fencer, there will be no stealer.”

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is calling on the public to help break the cycle of jewelry store robberies and break-ins that have persisted over the past year, particularly in Philipsburg, with similar incidents also reported in the Maho and Oyster Pond areas. Police warn that the crimes are harming public safety and placing pressure on the island’s reputation and economic stability.

KPSM said officers have been working to combat this criminal activity through investigations, surveillance operations, intelligence gathering, and coordinated law enforcement efforts. Police noted that several suspects directly involved in these crimes have been arrested, but robberies and break-ins have continued despite those arrests.

The police force urged residents to report anyone suspected of purchasing, trafficking, or facilitating the sale of stolen jewelry, noting that someone in the community may have observed sudden spending, suspicious behavior, or other signs that stolen goods are being moved and monetized. Police emphasized that information, even if it seems small, can help disrupt organized theft networks.

KPSM also appealed directly to families and close associates of those involved in criminal activity, warning that silence and protection enable crime and place others at risk. The police force said shielding wrongdoing is not loyalty, and that community safety requires accountability and moral courage, even when it is difficult.

“Crime survives because of silence,” KPSM said, adding that addressing organized theft is not only a police matter but a community responsibility. Anyone with information is urged to contact KPSM at +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300, “See Something Say something.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/if-there-is-no-buyer-there-will-be-no-robber-police-suspect-organized-network-behind-ongoing-break-ins