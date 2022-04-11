Illegal parking in Mullet Bay | FAXINFO

MULLET BAY: The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has been confronted with the problem of motorists parking their vehicles along Rhine Road and proceeding to Mullet Bay Beach. This illegal parking also has a hazardous impact for the emergency services. It also has a negative effect on residents and visitors who makes use of this roadway for various reasons.

Drivers who leave their vehicles standing on the roadside are warned that in the interest of general safety and free flow of traffic, their vehicles will be removed from alongside the road at their expense.

Car rental companies advised to notify their clients if they leave their rental car parked on Rhine Road, they risk being towed.

The post Illegal parking in Mullet Bay appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/11/illegal-parking-in-mullet-bay/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/11/illegal-parking-in-mullet-bay/