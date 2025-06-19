IMF Concludes Article IV Mission Visit to Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

From June 11 to 17, 2025, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Sint Maarten to conduct their annual Article IV Mission. During the mission, the IMF met with a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from government, the Central Bank, and the private sector, to assess the country’s economic developments and policy direction.

On June 17, 2025, the Minister of Finance met with the IMF team to discuss the findings of their visit. These consultations are part of the IMF’s regular activities, during which the Fund evaluates macroeconomic conditions and provides policy advice to promote financial and economic stability.

The official Article IV Report for Sint Maarten is expected to be published during the third quarter of 2025.

In the photo: Standing next to the Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs (center) is Ms. Christina Kolerus, IMF Mission Chief for Sint Maarten. Also pictured are Ms. Roxanne Howell, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance (far left), and Mr. Jason Lista of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (far right)​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IMF-Concludes-Article-IV-Mission-Visit-to-Sint-Maarten.aspx