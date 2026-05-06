immigration enforcement leads to 65 deportations, 34 refused entries in first quarter of 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has reported that 65 deportations were executed during the first quarter, as Immigration and Border Protection Services continued targeted enforcement operations across the country.

The Minister said the operations were carried out through the Mobile Control Unit and focused on illegal residency, human trafficking concerns and compliance with St. Maarten’s immigration laws.

“Immigration and Border Protection Services continues to maintain a strong enforcement posture,” Minister Tackling said.

According to the Minister, targeted controls were conducted at businesses, construction sites and within communities. The operations were supported by coordinated action with key partners, including Customs, Labor Inspection, the Coast Guard and French-side counterparts.

Minister Tackling said this cooperation strengthens cross-border collaboration and improves the effectiveness of enforcement efforts, particularly in areas where immigration violations, labor concerns and possible exploitation may overlap.

In addition to the 65 deportations, the Minister said 34 individuals were refused entry at the border during the same reporting period due to issues such as lack of proper documentation.

“These figures reflect both enforcement and vigilance,” Minister Tackling said.

The Minister emphasized that immigration enforcement remains an important part of national security, public order and the proper regulation of residency and entry into St. Maarten. She said the Ministry will continue working with local and cross-border partners to ensure that immigration controls are carried out consistently and effectively.

Minister Tackling said the ongoing work of Immigration and Border Protection Services reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining lawful entry, residence and employment practices while strengthening cooperation with agencies responsible for border security and compliance.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/immigration-enforcement-leads-to-65-deportations-34-refused-entries-in-first-quarter-of-2026