IMMIGRATION / Residence permit: deployment of an online process in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As part of the modernization of procedures for foreign nationals in France, the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories has set up an online service called "digital administration of foreigners in France" (ANEF) in order to dematerialize and simplify the procedures relating to the stay of foreigners.

This online service is already in place for applications for circulation documents for minor foreigners (DCEM). Since September 1, this online service has been extended to applications for renewal of residence permits (except for permits marked "employee") and to applications for changes of situation (address, marital status, etc.).

In concrete terms, foreign nationals will no longer have to send the documents required to make these requests by post. They will be submitted exclusively online on the website: administration-etrangers-en-france.interieur.gouv.fr

On this site, from his personal space, the applicant will be informed in real time of the progress of his process, of any additional information he will need to provide and of the decision taken. If the residence permit is granted, it must be collected from the prefecture.

Applications for renewal of residence permits submitted in “paper” format have no longer been accepted since September 1.

For the moment, this dematerialized procedure does not apply to first applications for residence permits, nor to renewals of permits marked "employee". In these two cases only, the applications continue to be submitted in "paper" format to the prefecture, rue de Spring in Concordia.

To support users who encounter difficulties or who do not have internet access, support systems are put in place.

They can :

• contact the “citizen contact center”, either online or by calling 0 806 001 620 (free from a landline or if the mobile plan includes calls to a landline);

• be accompanied by appointment to the prefecture, where a dedicated computer station is made available to them and where an agent is present to help them get to grips with the remote procedure. Users who wish to access this “digital point” must make an appointment on the site:

https://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Demarches/Citoyennete-Immigration

From the home page of the prefecture's website, the user can reserve their appointment slot among those offered by the prefecture, to carry out the procedures for requesting a travel document for a foreign minor.

The dates of publication of the appointment slots are easily identifiable.

RDV Préfecture displays the date of the last slot posting or the date of the next slot posting. If the user indicates their telephone number, a reminder SMS is sent to them 48 hours before their appointment.

If the applicant has no internet access, he or she can also make an appointment by calling the prefecture on 05 90 52 30 50.

