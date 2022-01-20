Improvement of the health situation on St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The epidemic situation on St. Martin, and to a lesser extent on St. Barths, tends to be stabilizing, but remains on high levels, putting strong pressure on health professionals in the territory, says the Regional Health Agency in its statement published yesterday.

The latest health bulletin of the ARS reported 1580 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the territory, against 2561 the previous week. The cumulative number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the territory since the beginning of the health crisisis 9143.

It should be noted that since Monday, 271 new cases have been recorded out of 1908 tests performed.

Otherwise, as of January 19, 20 patients confirmed Covid-19 are being treated at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

A cluster is currently under investigation on Saint-Martin.

Epidemiological indicators confirm an improvement of the situation at levels that remain high.

According to the SI-DEP ARS data, the incidence rate is decreasing but remains at a very worrying level at 4 420.1/100 000 inhabitants, compared to 7 164.4/100 000 from January 3 to 9.

The weekly positivity rate is down, with a rate of 21.6% compared to 27.9% the previous week.

