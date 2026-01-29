In a show of political maturity MP York triggers compliments to Minister Tackling’s responsiveness | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In a Parliament where complaints and concerns about unanswered letters are almost routine, MP Darryl York used Wednesday’s Central Committee meeting on justice worker matters to do something less common, he publicly credited Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and her cabinet for consistent follow-through.

MP York, who said he has been very critical of the government and of the Minister herself, told Parliament that over the past year he has sent her a heavy volume of correspondence and that “every single one” was answered. He added that even when a response took longer, the Minister or her cabinet would approach him with an update, including that they were working on it, and he suggested the approach could be a model, a blueprint, for the wider Council of Ministers.

"I've been very critical of this government Also I have not swayed away from posing any critical questions to the Minister of Justice herself and the most critique I've had of late to all the ministers, have been the manner in which they respond or do not respond to letters. Although it might not be popular to do, I must commend the Minister of Justice on the manner in which she answers letters that are sent to her. Over the last year I bombarded the Minister in particular with a lot of letters. I think she has received the most letters from me and seeing that she has the biggest ministry and that every single one of my letters have been respond responded to, I will be remiss of me to always point out the bad and the point of the good," MP York Said.

The Chairlady welcomed MP York's comments, noting that responsiveness from ministers is a recurring concern in Parliament and that it was important to place positive experiences on the record as well. Her remarks framed York’s comments as more than a courtesy, they were presented as a reference point in a wider, ongoing debate about accountability, communication, and respect for Parliament’s oversight role.

Other MPs echoed similar experiences. MP Sjamira Roseburg said she also receives responses from the Minister or her cabinet and appreciates the engagement, even when answers are difficult. She said she was pleased to see certain matters raised through correspondence reflected as obligations expected to be handled in the 2026 budget, and she applauded the Minister for addressing points that have been repeatedly raised.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster, while welcoming the positive accounts shared by colleagues, noted she still had at least one letter pending. She added, however, that based on what she heard in the meeting, she expects she will also receive a response to her outstanding correspondence.

In response, the Chairlady responded with a lighthearted note, telling the Minister she was “building up a reputation” in Parliament and urging her to take Jansen-Webster’s request into consideration so that the record of responsiveness being described remains intact.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/in-a-show-of-political-maturity-mp-york-triggers-compliments-to-minister-tacklings-responsiveness