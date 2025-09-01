In case you missed it: The biggest points from Badejo’s the three-part TelEm feature piece | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Author, veteran journalist, and editor Fabian Badejo sat down with TelEm’s management to cut through rumor and headline noise, then filed a multi-part interview withThe Peoples' Tribunethat traces the company’s finances, network upgrades, competition, and staff morale. In case you missed it, here are the main points from Badejo’s reporting.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Management says TelEm is in a difficult situation, servicing existing loans, funding network upgrades from operating cash flow, not taking new capital, tight cash flow but vendors are being paid.

𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐭: Plans to sell the current headquarters and the old Cable TV building; proceeds intended to reduce lender exposure and fund investments; sales require board and lender approval; staff cut from 132 to 58 in 2024 made the HQ “too big.”

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐓𝐕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: Shift from Cable TV to IP TelTV with 1,000 plus subscribers and HotelTV clients; TelEm pays over US$500,000 annually for legal content, while competitors allegedly pirate content, which TelEm says distorts price competition.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: As a government-owned operator, TelEm must seek help from its shareholder, the Government of St. Maarten, which adds political complexity; a “Quick Scan” was submitted to government, response pending.

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Management says fixed broadband speeds have significantly improved after ISP Core upgrades completed in December 2024, with tweaks in 2025; TelEm received an Ookla award for fastest fixed network for the first half of 2025.

𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬: Packages marketed up to 250 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload, with management noting many in-home speed issues relate to customer equipment or Wi-Fi setup.

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟓𝐆 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: Mobile core for 3G voice and 4G migrated in May to June 2025; coverage realigned across 37 base stations; TelEm says the core is 5G ready, but radios must be replaced before launch; target to bring new radios to St. Maarten in September, aiming for operation by October to November.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫: About 11,000 homes are actually connected to fiber; to extend reach, TelEm plans fixed wireless access for near fiber-like performance in areas without fiber, citing neighborhoods such as Belvedere, Middle Region, Sucker Garden, and Dutch Quarter.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡: Many speed complaints traced to in-home Wi-Fi settings or older devices; TelEm is rolling out a new Wi-Fi device to monitor and improve customer experience; technicians can resolve common issues like dirty fiber or loose connections.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Starlink: Gained traction while TelEm was vulnerable; management calls it expensive and not hurricane-proof, expects to win back customers as fixed wireless expands.

• FLOW: Management argues FLOW is deploying a local network without a local concession, calls it unfair, and says the matter is with the regulator BTP and the minister; TelEm seeks a level playing field.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Morale affected by layoffs and uncertainty; new core values introduced, Teamwork, Empowerment, Leadership, Excellence, Mutual respect; engagement events, culture programs, and leadership training underway; new performance system “Engage Me” to map career paths.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Budget of US$250,000 to train engineers on the new system; internal candidates encouraged for future senior roles; most department heads are St. Maarteners; intention to prepare local staff, for example grooming talent like Adrian Lista for Commercial Director.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: Internships open, participation in BOP program, school tours, “catch ’em young” approach to build awareness of roles and services at TelEm.

𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞: Criticism over non-local top management addressed; Acting CEO Randell Hato acknowledges being “Yu di Kòrsou,” says many critics were not born in St. Maarten either, stresses commitment to invest in and elevate St. Maarten talent.

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: Management frames TelEm as a strategic local asset; focus on fundamentals, ISP core, mobile core, billing, and refreshed brand; message to customers is that service has improved, more improvements are coming, and TelEm is “here to stay,” with continued social responsibility support such as Carnival.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/in-case-you-missed-it-the-biggest-points-from-badejos-the-three-part-telem-feature-piece