Increase in gas and diesel yet again | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The price for gasoline and diesel will be increasing yet again as of Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
The amended prices are as follows:
Product Current Price New Price
ULG (gasoline) 2.366 2.450
Gasoil (diesel) 1.828 2.027
