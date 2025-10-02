Independent Committee to review country package implementation | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–A newly established independent committee, chaired by former State Councillor Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz, has been tasked with assessing the progress of the National Packages agreed upon by Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten. The committee’s findings are expected in March.

Committee members were appointed by the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, together with the Dutch Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The members are Angel Bermudez (representing Aruba), Francis de Lanoy (Curaçao), Franklyn Richards (Sint Maarten), and Cees Slager (the Netherlands).

The National Packages were signed at the end of 2020 as part of agreements linked to liquidity support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. These packages contain a broad set of reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience and improving public administration across the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom.

In April 2023, the arrangements were formalized under the Mutual Arrangement for Cooperation in Reforms. This arrangement has a four-year term, with the option for extension, and stipulates that an evaluation must take place after three years. That review is now being carried out by the independent committee.

The results of the evaluation will play a key role in determining whether the Mutual Arrangement will continue, be adjusted, or come to an end. The final report must be presented to the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, as well as the Dutch Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, no later than March 2026.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/independent-committee-to-review-country-package-implementation