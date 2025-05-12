INFORMATION: Extension of the burial identification campaign | FAXINFO

Preserving the collective memory and promoting the island's funerary heritage: this is the objective of the grave identification campaign extended by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

Launched on April 1st, it will continue until August 2025, in the various public cemeteries in the territory. This operation, carried out by the funeral service, responds to a double challenge: to organize the resting places of the deceased while paying tribute to those whose traces have sometimes been erased over time.

The goal is to record unmarked graves, inform families, create a publicly accessible register, and identify graves of historical interest. This approach also helps restore a face to little-known, sometimes forgotten, local figures and structure cemeteries for future generations.

Families are invited to come to the site with proof of identity, as well as a death certificate or burial permit, to facilitate identification. After the Marigot cemetery in April, the campaign continues at Grand-Case cemetery until May 23, and to that of Saint-Georges in Quartier d'Orléans from June 2 to 27In July and August, identifications will be by appointment only.

Information: 0590 87 50 04 ext. 2004 or 0690 76 10 77 / 0690 77 40 59 / 0690 59 09 67 – funeraire@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-prolongation-de-la-campagne-didentification-des-sepultures-2/