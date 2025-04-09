INFORMATION: Extension of the burial identification campaign | FAXINFO

Initially planned for a shorter period, the grave identification campaign in public cemeteries in the territory will finally take place until August 2025.

This initiative is of vital importance for the structuring of cemeteries in order to preserve collective memory and improve the management of funeral spaces. It allows list the graves anonymous or abandoned, to support families in identifying the graves of their loved ones and to establish a publicly accessible database. Furthermore, the oldest burials, witnesses of the local historical heritage, will be highlighted.

Funeral service agents will be present at the various sites according to a specific schedule: in April at the Marigot cemetery, from May 5 to 23 in Grand-Case and from June 2 to 27 in Quartier d'Orléans. The months of July and August will be exclusively dedicated to making appointments. Residents wishing to identify a grave are invited to bring the necessary documents, in particular the death certificate or burial permit.

Information: 0590 87 50 04 ext. 2004 or 0690 76 10 77 / 0690 77 40 59 / 0690 59 09 67 – funeraire@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-prolongation-de-la-campagne-didentification-des-sepultures/