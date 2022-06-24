Information meeting for holders of the professional capacity | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Transport Department of the Collectivité de Saint Martin, in collaboration with the partners of the CARE cell and the CCISM, has started a vast operation of sensitization of the goods transporters who must subscribe to the obligations pertaining to the regular exercise of their activity.

Although trained to the professional capacity of transport of goods, the carriers must regularize their situation:

– Complete the formalities of registration at the CCISM

– To register in the goods transporters’ register of the Collectivity

The inventory carried out on the situation of the goods transporters, in activity or wishing to better structure their company, makes it possible from now on to pass to the second stage which consists in gathering the transporters to inform them and help them to carry out the obligatory formalities for the transport of goods. The Collectivity and its partners accompany them in their regularization process.

An information meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the CCISM

An open day will be organized on Tuesday, June 28 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the CCISM to help the holders of the permit to regularize their file.

ONLY THOSE WHO HAVE ALREADY OBTAINED THE PROFESSIONAL TRANSPORT LICENCE ARE CONCERNED BY THESE MEETINGS.

Those who have been trained are requested to bring their certificate of professional competence for the transport of goods which was given to them by the Collectivity at the end of their training.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/24/information-meeting-for-holders-of-the-professional-capacity-2/

