Information meeting for holders of the professional capacity | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Transport Department of the Collectivité de Saint Martin, in collaboration with the partners of the CARE cell and the CCISM, has started a vast operation of sensitization of the goods transporters who must subscribe to the obligations pertaining to the regular exercise of their activity.

Although trained to the professional capacity of transport of goods, the carriers must regularize their situation:

– Complete the formalities of registration at the CCISM

– To register in the goods transporters’ register of the Collectivity

The inventory carried out on the situation of the goods transporters, in activity or wishing to better ...



