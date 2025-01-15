INFORMATION: White march against crime in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Faced with recent acts of delinquency, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, calls for a democratic and moral awakening. These events, “unworthy of our territory”, require a strong collective response.

In partnership with the Veterans Football Club, a white market will be organized Saturday, January 18 at 16:30 p.m.The assembly point is set at Grand-Case stadium parking lot. Participants will march along the boulevard to express their rejection of the increase in crime and to promote peace. Everyone, from young people to economic actors, from both sides of the island, are invited to mobilize. Wear a White Tshirt to symbolize unity in the face of this situation. The march will be punctuated by speeches from elected officials and citizens driven by a common desire to restore the values ​​of Saint-Martin. More information in our next edition. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-marche-blanche-contre-la-criminalite-a-grand-case/