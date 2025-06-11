Inmates Return to Cells as Point Blanche Prison Enters New Phase of Recovery | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Justice has reached a pivotal milestone in its recovery efforts at Point Blanche Prison. All inmates, including those previously housed at the Foreign Detention Center and the Philipsburg Police Station, have now been returned to their designated cells within the facility. This marks an important step towards further stabilization.

The return of detainees from the Philipsburg Police Station followed a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which acknowledged the Ministry’s active response to the May 14 incident and instructed that those detainees be relocated to the prison within 24 hours. The Ministry complied in full, completing the transfers safely and efficiently.

Inmates in Bonair

The inmates transferred to Bonaire remain housed there, with their return to Sint Maarten planned for the medium term as part of the phased recovery process.

Inmate Rights and Privileges

The temporary suspension of inmate rights and privileges has been officially lifted. While the complete daily program is being gradually reintroduced, several key activities have already resumed. Inmates now have access to the large sports and exercise yard on a rotating schedule, along with gym sessions and music classes starting today. Some religious services have been held for the women, and access to the computer room will be reinstated gradually. In addition, the regular schedule for cleaning, maintenance, and kitchen assistance as part of the inmate labor program has also been reinstated.

In-person family visits will resume this Thursday, June 12, 2025, under the regular visitation schedule. The visiting room has been thoroughly cleaned, re-equipped, and prepared to accommodate friends and family safely.

As part of the broader reintegration focus, representatives from Probation Services visited the prison last week and confirmed that additional rehabilitation programs will be launched in the coming weeks, further strengthening the Ministry’s commitment to structured inmate support and reintegration.

Inmate Communication and Engagement

Over the past week, the Prison Director held several meetings with the Inmates’ Association to provide updates on the recovery process, address questions, and listen to concerns. Meetings were constructive and well received, fostering continued cooperation during this phase. Summaries of each session were shared in writing and posted in common areas to ensure all inmates had access to the information discussed.

Facility Upgrades and Health Measures

To ensure ongoing health and safety, a primer layer is being applied to the scraped interior walls while we wait for the finishing paint to arrive. This protective measure allows for the continued safe use of the affected areas. All electrical work within the cell sections and the PIT was finalized, and a long-term security upgrade plan is being finalized.

Kingdom Support

Three guards from Aruba have departed today, while the remaining guards from Curacao continue to provide operational support.

Responsible Communication

The Ministry reminds the public and media to refer only to official updates. In moments of crisis, misinformation can compromise progress and public trust. Transparency and accountability remain central to this Ministry’s values, and timely updates will continue to be provided as recovery efforts move forward.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Inmates-Return-to-Cells-as-Point-Blanche-Prison-Enters-New-Phase-of-Recovery.aspx