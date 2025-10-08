Inside attorney Bloem’s court case against MP Ardwell Irion | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Attorney Jairo Bloem, who has withdrawn his nomination by the Government of Sint Maarten to serve as Chairperson on the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBOD) of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), has filed what is called a "rectification injunction" against Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion of the National Alliance (NA). In layman's terms, he has taken Irion to court.

The case follows statements made by MP Irion during a recent broadcast of The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace. Unlike on the floor of Parliament where MPs enjoy immunity from prosecution for their statements, no such immunity exists outside of the walls of Parliament.

The contention is that statements made by Irion were factually incorrect and damaging to Bloem's professional reputation, prompting a formal request for rectification. Layman's again: Bloem asked Irion to take it back, publicly, or else.

So what did Irion say that Bloem is allegedly and specifically targeting in his case against Irion? Sources indicated that the specific statements were: (These are not verbatim quotations, but they reflect the general substance of what was said:)

• MP Irion suggested that Mr. Bloem’s nomination undermined existing legal and institutional standards governing appointments to the Central Bank.

• He expressed the view that concerns about Mr. Bloem’s suitability for high-level public roles were longstanding, not recent developments.

• He referenced past reports regarding Mr. Bloem’s law firm’s work for NV GEBE, implying that the legal fees charged were unusually high and had raised internal criticism and disputes at the company. One could imagine that this could create major problems for Bloem, whose other clients would probably raise an eyebrow or two and question these allegations.

• Irion further mentioned that Mr. Bloem himself had acknowledged his firm’s direct contracting and swift invoice approvals under the company’s then-chairmanship, describing the situation as one that invited questions about financial oversight.

• Irion also described a prior encounter during his tenure as Minister of Finance, claiming that Mr. Bloem personally lobbied to be appointed as Central Bank chair, portraying himself as the person capable of “saving” the institution. Unless MP Irion has video or audio proof of this, or reliable witnesses, this could be problematic for him.

• The MP concluded by questioning what he characterized as “urgency” and “self-promotion” surrounding the appointment process, asserting that such behavior was incompatible with the qualities of independence and restraint expected of Central Bank appointees.

According to Bloem's legal team, these statements collectively amounted to defamation, painting a misleading and damaging picture of his character and professional conduct. He has therefore sought a court-ordered rectification to correct the public record. If the court finds in favor of Bloem, it could require the MP to issue a correction through the same media channels where the remarks were originally made and of course cover legal fees.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄:

𝐌𝐏 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬' 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐞𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦, 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐏 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐫. 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐞𝐦, 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥:

𝘋𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘔𝘳. 𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘦𝘮,

𝘐 𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘪𝘱𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘖𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳 1, 2025, 𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 (𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺) 𝘷𝘪𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 ‘𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘯𝘦’ 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘏𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘐 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘣𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.

𝘈𝘯 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘢ç𝘢𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘯. 𝘈𝘯𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘩. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘔𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴, 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺, 𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘧𝘶𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮. 𝘐𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 (𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘺) 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥. 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘮 𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦.

𝘈𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦, 𝘐 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘴, 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸, 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘛𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤:

𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘺 𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘦. 𝘈𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 (𝘴𝘦𝘦, 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘉𝘊𝘚 𝘚𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘉𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 2021 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘚𝘔𝘕 𝘕𝘦𝘸𝘴), 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥.;

𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 “𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘺,” 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘣𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴.;

𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵, 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸, 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘬𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘵𝘸𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘨 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 '𝘎𝘦𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘴𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘷𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯’, 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘶𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘩𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘪𝘧 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥, 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦.

𝘈𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘺, 𝘐 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘣𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 20:00 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴, 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘖𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳 2, 2025:

𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘉𝘊𝘚 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 4 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘸;

𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 4 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘸;

𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘣𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 (𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭) 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦.

𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘬𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘌𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮 𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸'𝘴 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘓𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦’𝘴 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘓𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘦 (𝘖𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳 3𝘳𝘥 2025):

“𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 29, 2025, 𝘐 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘳. 𝘐𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘢ç𝘢𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘯 (𝘊𝘉𝘊𝘚). 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘔𝘳. 𝘐𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘥, 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵, 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴.”

𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘸, 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰:

𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 (𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴) 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮, 𝘢𝘯𝘥

𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘋𝘦 𝘙𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘛𝘰𝘦𝘻𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘵, 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘎𝘦𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘴𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘷𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯.

𝘐 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘺 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺,

𝘈𝘳𝘥𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘐𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘯

𝘔𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘯

The rectification injunction case was officially filed on Thursday, October 3, 2025. The case will call on Thursday, October 9.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/inside-attorney-bloems-court-case-against-mp-ardwell-irion